Smriti Mandhana Carves Her Name Among Women Cricket’s Greats As She Crosses 10,000 International Runs Mark, Could Topple Mithali Raj in 2026

Smriti Mandhana cemented her place in the list of all-time greats of women’s cricket on Sunday, December 28, 2025. Mandhana achieved an impressive feat when she crossed the historic 10,000 international runs mark across formats and became only the fourth woman in history to do so, she crossed the mark during the fourth T20I against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

When the Indian vice-captain reached the crease, she needed just 27 runs to reach the milestone, she did so with her characteristic grace as she guided a single through the off side in the seventh over to push her career tally past the 10,000-run mark. She started her innings in a brilliant fashion as she hit the very first ball for a boundary and added another soon after, while she was batting, India was looking set for a big total.

Mandhana joins legends

Mandhana has joined the distinguished club of legends, which includes Indian legend Mithali Raj, New Zealand’s Suzie Bates and England’s Charlotte Edwards, the milestone underscores her consistency and dedication to the game of cricket. She also crossed the 4,000-run mark in T20Is during the first match earlier in the month. It has been a wonderful year for her, as she had a record-breaking run in ODIs since she got 1,352 runs, which is the highest by a female player in a calendar year.

She has a good chance to get ahead of Mithali Raj to top the list of most runs, as she is just 868 runs behind Mithali. At 29, Mandhana has combined massive runs across formats, as she has scored prolifically across Tests, ODIs and T20Is, amassing runs steadily since her India debut in 2013.

Mandhana has an impressive average of 57.18 in the 7 tests she has played and has scored 629 runs. Similarly, in ODIs her average is 48.38, and she has scored 5,322 runs in 117 innings, while in T20Is she has a record that includes one century and 31 half-centuries.

