‘It Wasn’t Wickets For Me’: Brett Lee Reveals One Thing He Dedicated His Life To After Being Inducted Into Australian Cricket Hall Of Fame

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. Lee had a pretty decorated career where he won the 2003 World Cup with the side. But it was clocking 160kmph mark that gave him more thrill than anything else in his career.

“That (160kmph) means more to me than any wicket I’ve taken. Of course, the team comes first – to win the (2003) World Cup, the 16 straight Test wins, that’s the pinnacle; that’s why you play the game,” Lee was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “But in terms of personal milestones, it wasn’t wickets for me. Because I’d set my goal at such a young age to hit that 160(kph) barrier and to go past it … when you dream about something, you dedicate your life to achieving that dream, and it comes off, it’s very special.”

“At that stage, we were under a bit of pressure (defending 212), and needed the best out of me. And that was to just steam in and bowl as quick as I could on a good length… looking up (at the scoreboard) and seeing I went past 160(kmph) was a pretty special moment,” he recalled.

Brett Lee steaming in was appointment viewing and had a whole generation of kids pulling out the chainsaw! He’s been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame: https://t.co/5gKpGWoY8G pic.twitter.com/tjF7KLjoWh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2025







He later went on to register his fastest recorded delivery, clocking 160.8 kmph during the fifth ODI against New Zealand in Napier on March 5, 2005.

“It’s quite ironic, I felt my fittest when I bowled my quickest ball (160.8kph) in Napier against the Kiwis, but that was a time when I ended up spending 18 months out of the Test team,” he said. “That was when I felt like I probably should’ve been in, but if you look at the attack we had… there were a number of guys putting their hand up and taking wickets. Looking back, I felt like I was raring to go, but I couldn’t get the nod.”

