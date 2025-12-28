‘This News Is Totally…’: BCCI Secretary Responds To Reports Of Board Approaching India Legend For Test Coaching Job

The Board of Control for Cricket in Indi (BCCI) Secretary, Devajit Saikia has turned down the rumours that the Indian cricket board has informally approached VVS Laxman to become India’s new Test coach.

“This is totally incorrect news going on. This is totally speculative news. Some very reputed news agencies are also flashing the news. There is no truth to it. BCCI straight away denies. People can think all they want, but BCCI has not taken any steps. This is somebody’s figment of imagination; there is no truth in it, and I cannot say anything except that this is factually incorrect and baseless news,” Devajit Saikia said to ANI.

There were reports earlier that BCCI might think of having the former India Test specialist as the new coach for the format. Under Gautam Gambhir, Team India hasn’t really put up a great show and in fact, is now staring at an early exit from the World Test Championship (WTC) final race.

Moreover, India have suffered two clean sweep defeats in Tests after Gambhir came in as the head coach. They first lost to New Zealand and were then thumped by South Africa. The Shubman Gill-led side is tottering at number sixth spot in the WTC points table at the moment and will need to win almost every game in the upcoming assignments.

Gambhir’s selection has also come under scrutiny especially in the longer format.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach In Doubt? Reports Say BCCI ‘Informally’ Approached THIS Former Cricketer After South Africa Whitewash