LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian man uk russia-ukraine war ind vs sl w Dehradun racial attack Cricket news canada Bangladeshi Hindus donald trump Indian man uk russia-ukraine war ind vs sl w Dehradun racial attack Cricket news canada Bangladeshi Hindus donald trump Indian man uk russia-ukraine war ind vs sl w Dehradun racial attack Cricket news canada Bangladeshi Hindus donald trump Indian man uk russia-ukraine war ind vs sl w Dehradun racial attack Cricket news canada Bangladeshi Hindus
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian man uk russia-ukraine war ind vs sl w Dehradun racial attack Cricket news canada Bangladeshi Hindus donald trump Indian man uk russia-ukraine war ind vs sl w Dehradun racial attack Cricket news canada Bangladeshi Hindus donald trump Indian man uk russia-ukraine war ind vs sl w Dehradun racial attack Cricket news canada Bangladeshi Hindus donald trump Indian man uk russia-ukraine war ind vs sl w Dehradun racial attack Cricket news canada Bangladeshi Hindus
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Meets Zelensky Hours After ‘Productive’ Putin Call, Says His Focus Is On Ending Russia-Ukraine War But Has ‘No Deadline’

Donald Trump Meets Zelensky Hours After ‘Productive’ Putin Call, Says His Focus Is On Ending Russia-Ukraine War But Has ‘No Deadline’

The President also mentioned that he had a chat with the Russian President Vladimir Putin just prior to meeting Zelensky and characterized the talk as 'very good and productive'.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 29, 2025 01:07:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Meets Zelensky Hours After ‘Productive’ Putin Call, Says His Focus Is On Ending Russia-Ukraine War But Has ‘No Deadline’

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump received a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the estate of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where very important negotiations took place with the aim of stopping the war between Ukraine and Russia. The two leaders had very brief conversations with reporters outside the resort and then moved on to the discussion of the new proposal for the resolution of the conflict. President Trump called the meeting a turning point, thus indicating the diplomatic ice breaker after the exhausting months of fighting and stalled negotiations.

You Might Be Interested In

Trump Meets Zelensky At Mar-a-Lago Updates

Trump stated that the war negotiations were in their ‘final stages’ but added that he had not fixed a specific deadline. ‘We’re very close, we’re in the final stages of talking,’ he told, however, warned that a scenario of no deal could see the war lasting longer. The President also mentioned that he had a chat with the Russian President Vladimir Putin just prior to meeting Zelensky and characterized the talk as ‘very good and productive’. Trump further claimed that Putin was not joking about peace, and the remaining discussions even touched considering a strong security guarantee for Ukraine, with the European countries playing an important role.

Russia-Ukraine War

On the other hand, Russia insisted on its hardline conditions for any peace deal. The Kremlin’s foreign policy chief Yuri Ushakov insisted on the immediate withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from certain areas of the eastern Donbas region, regarding that as a precondition for peace. Ushakov remarked that both Moscow and Washington concurred that a temporary ceasefire would only postpone the war and allow Ukraine to rearm. Russia maintains that the only way to overcome current hostilities is through a comprehensive pact that addresses what it sees as the war’s root causes.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: ‘Good And Very Productive’: Trump Holds Phone Call With Putin Ahead Of Zelensky Meeting On Ukraine Peace Talks

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 1:04 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1Mar-a-Lagorussia-ukraine wartrump zelensky meetingTrump Zelensky meeting liveTrump Zelensky meeting live updatesvolodymyr zelensky

RELATED News

Big Win For Indian Man Against KFC: Gets Rs 81 Lakh Compensation After Facing Racial Bias In UK

‘Good And Very Productive’: Trump Holds Phone Call With Putin Ahead Of Zelensky Meeting On Ukraine Peace Talks

‘FAST & DECISIVE’: Trump Takes Credit For Thailand–Cambodia Ceasefire, Says ‘United States Has Become The REAL United Nations’

‘Gang of Anti-Nationals’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal Slams Congress Over RSS Row, Here’s What Triggered The Clash

‘Naked Invasion’: Why Somalia’s President Is Upset Over Israel’s Recognition Of Somaliland- Here’s What He Said

LATEST NEWS

‘Battle Of The Sexes’: Nick ‌Kyrgios Beats Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In Star-Studded Gender Showdown

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: India Women Defeat Sri Lanka Women By 30 Runs As Smriti Mandhana Sets World Record, Take 4-0 Lead

Racial Slurs, Blows With ‘Kadaa’ And Brutal Beating On Head And Neck: Tripura Student Dies After Being Attacked Near Liquor Shop In Dehradun

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Sharply Reacts To India’s No-Handshake Policy, Says ‘If They Don’t Want It, Pakistan Have No…’

Rakul Preet Singh’s Brother Named In A Drug Case As A ‘Regular Customer’, Police Launch Manhunt For Aman Preet Singh

Smriti Mandhana Carves Her Name Among Women Cricket’s Greats As She Crosses 10,000 International Runs Mark, Could Topple Mithali Raj in 2026

India vs Sri Lanka 4th Women’s T20I ​: Chamari Athapaththu Creates History, Becomes First Sri Lankan Woman To…

‘What Are You Doing?’ Japanese Tourists Fold Hands And Apologize After Facing Harassment For Wearing Swimsuits At Holy Varanasi Ghat On Christmas | Watch

Do You Know Why Apple Earpods Case Are All-White? Tech Giant Once Experimented With These Two Colors But Rejected Them, Here’s Why

Noida Horror: Young Woman’s Body With ‘Hands and Feet Tied’ Found Dumped In A Pile Of Garbage Leaves Police Clueless

Donald Trump Meets Zelensky Hours After ‘Productive’ Putin Call, Says His Focus Is On Ending Russia-Ukraine War But Has ‘No Deadline’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Meets Zelensky Hours After ‘Productive’ Putin Call, Says His Focus Is On Ending Russia-Ukraine War But Has ‘No Deadline’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Meets Zelensky Hours After ‘Productive’ Putin Call, Says His Focus Is On Ending Russia-Ukraine War But Has ‘No Deadline’
Donald Trump Meets Zelensky Hours After ‘Productive’ Putin Call, Says His Focus Is On Ending Russia-Ukraine War But Has ‘No Deadline’
Donald Trump Meets Zelensky Hours After ‘Productive’ Putin Call, Says His Focus Is On Ending Russia-Ukraine War But Has ‘No Deadline’
Donald Trump Meets Zelensky Hours After ‘Productive’ Putin Call, Says His Focus Is On Ending Russia-Ukraine War But Has ‘No Deadline’

QUICK LINKS