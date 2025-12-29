Donald Trump Meets Zelensky Hours After ‘Productive’ Putin Call, Says His Focus Is On Ending Russia-Ukraine War But Has ‘No Deadline’

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump received a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the estate of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where very important negotiations took place with the aim of stopping the war between Ukraine and Russia. The two leaders had very brief conversations with reporters outside the resort and then moved on to the discussion of the new proposal for the resolution of the conflict. President Trump called the meeting a turning point, thus indicating the diplomatic ice breaker after the exhausting months of fighting and stalled negotiations.

Trump Meets Zelensky At Mar-a-Lago Updates

Trump stated that the war negotiations were in their ‘final stages’ but added that he had not fixed a specific deadline. ‘We’re very close, we’re in the final stages of talking,’ he told, however, warned that a scenario of no deal could see the war lasting longer. The President also mentioned that he had a chat with the Russian President Vladimir Putin just prior to meeting Zelensky and characterized the talk as ‘very good and productive’. Trump further claimed that Putin was not joking about peace, and the remaining discussions even touched considering a strong security guarantee for Ukraine, with the European countries playing an important role.

Russia-Ukraine War

On the other hand, Russia insisted on its hardline conditions for any peace deal. The Kremlin’s foreign policy chief Yuri Ushakov insisted on the immediate withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from certain areas of the eastern Donbas region, regarding that as a precondition for peace. Ushakov remarked that both Moscow and Washington concurred that a temporary ceasefire would only postpone the war and allow Ukraine to rearm. Russia maintains that the only way to overcome current hostilities is through a comprehensive pact that addresses what it sees as the war’s root causes.

