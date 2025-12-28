‘Good And Very Productive’: Trump Holds Phone Call With Putin Ahead Of Zelensky Meeting On Ukraine Peace Talks

On December 28, 2025, USA President Donald Trump mentioned that he had ‘a very good and productive’ phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin just before a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the peace talk was one of the ways to end the war in Ukraine to be proposed and explained. Trump via his social media platform revealed the call, saying it was only a few hours prior to the time he was to welcome Zelenskyy in his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. The meeting was attended by the press and also highlighted the continuous efforts by the diplomats to find a way out of the conflict that has already lasted four years.

Trump Meeting With Zelensky

The dialogue conducted via telephone and the later meeting with Zelenskyy are among the US efforts in the diplomatic field to create peace, when complicated relations on the battlefield exist. Trump characterized the dialogue with Putin as productive, nevertheless, there were no revelations regarding the subjects talked about, and the Kremlin did not react with any comments immediately. It was speculated that the negotiations for peace held in Florida would revolve around the guarantees of security for Ukraine, the dividing of land that incorporates the Donbas region, and the establishment of ceasefire. On the other hand, heavy fighting, including missile and drone attacks by the Russians inside Ukraine, was ongoing at the time of the meeting between the two leaders, which underlined the obstacles in the negotiations already.

Russia-Ukraine War

The backdrop of these negotiations includes past conciliatory measures and settlement propositions. A 20 point peace plan showing both compromises and disputes has been passed around by the U.S. officials, but on the other hand, Moscow is still firm with its positions demanding among others the control of annexed areas. Ukraine has requested the installation of international monitors and the provision of security guarantees, thereby rejecting any territorial concessions that might be imposed on it. The US facilitation has been closely monitored by European allies and international observers as the conflict’s humanitarian and geopolitical consequences grow deeper. These conferences are one of many high profile efforts to get Russia and Ukraine to a negotiated war end, despite the fact that hostilities are still taking place.

Also Read: ‘FAST & DECISIVE’: Trump Takes Credit For Thailand–Cambodia Ceasefire, Says ‘United States Has Become The REAL United Nations’