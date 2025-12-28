‘FAST & DECISIVE’: Trump Takes Credit For Thailand–Cambodia Ceasefire, Says ‘United States Has Become The REAL United Nations’

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Sunday, congratulating the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia on a ceasefire agreed the previous day after weeks of violent border clashes. The conflict along the two Southeast Asian nations’ borders had killed dozens and displaced more than a million people.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said “I want to congratulate both great leaders on their brilliance in coming to this rapid and very fair conclusion.” He described the outcome as “FAST & DECISIVE, as all of these situations should be!” he further added that Washington, which has taken part in mediation efforts “along with China and Malaysia”, was “proud to help”. Trump had previously claimed credit for the truce between the two countries as well, however the truce was broken when the fighting started earlier this month again.

Trump calls United States the real United Nations

Trump also said that “perhaps the United States has become the REAL United Nations.” He called on for more engagement from the United Nations, saying, “The United Nations must start getting active and involved in WORLD PEACE!”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also welcomed the ceasefire, calling on both sides to “immediately honour this commitment.” The truce was announced after weeks of fighting that expanded across almost every border province on both sides, with the official toll at least 47 dead and more than one million displaced. Under the agreement, Thailand and Cambodia pledged to cease fire, stop troop movements, and allow civilians living in border areas to return home as soon as possible.

After the truce was announced, China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi began hosting the Cambodian and Thai foreign ministers for talks, saying the ceasefire “has opened the process of rebuilding peace” and that “both sides should proceed step by step to promote a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire” as they work to “rebuild mutual trust.”

