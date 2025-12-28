‘As Good As The DMV’: Elon Musk Takes A Sharp Jibe At Canada’s Healthcare System Following Death of Indian-Origin Man, Triggers Online Storm

Elon Musk, the eccentric billionaire who owns Tesla and X, has strongly criticised Canada’s healthcare system after a 44-year-old Indian origin man, died while waiting for treatment for over 8 hours at Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Edmonton. The man has been identified as Prashant Sreekumar, who is a father of three. The case has drawn significant attention to state-run healthcare systems.

Musk wrote on X that, “When the government does medical care, it is about as good as the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles).” He mocked Canada’s healthcare by comparing them with the famously slow US DMV, as Musk criticised the Canadian healthcare efficiency, it sparked a heated discussion on public health systems.

Family says emergency not recognised

According to the family, Sreekumar reached the hospital at around 12:15 pm on December 22 after he complained of severe chest pain. He was kept in the triage area from 12:20 pm to 8:50 pm, during which he repeatedly complained of chest pain, and his blood pressure reportedly rose up to 210, family said that he was not treated as an emergency patient but was rather only given Tylenol. His father, Kumar Sreekumar, while describing his son’s situation, said that his pain was a “15 out of 10.”

Although an electrocardiogram (ECG) was done, which showed no immediate concern, his treatment was continuously delayed, and when finally taken to the treatment area, Sreekumar collapsed. His wife, Niharika Sreekumar, said: “He was asked to sit down. He got up for a fraction of a second, and he collapsed. He fainted, and the nurse was heard saying that I do not feel a pulse.”

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has urged the Canadian government to “take responsibility” for the case. Sreekumar leaves behind his wife and three children, ages three, 10 and 14.

Also Read: 22-Year-Old Gurugram Thief Hangs Himself In Custody With Quilt Cover A Day After His Arrest, Cops Say Suicide, Family Alleges Torture