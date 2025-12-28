22-Year-Old Gurugram Thief Hangs Himself In Custody With Quilt Cover A Day After His Arrest, Cops Say Suicide, Family Alleges Torture

A murder FIR has been registered after a 22-year-old man, Asif, died by suicide in police custody at the crime branch unit in Farrukhnagar, Gurgaon. Asif was arrested a day prior to his suicide in a theft case by the crime branch team.

The victim, who was a resident of Rampura in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, had been taken into custody by the Farukhnagar Crime Branch on Friday and kept at their office. However, the next afternoon he was found hanging with a quilt cover. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.

Asif had a case registered against him at the Farrukhnagar police station under BNS sections 305 (theft) and 331(4) (trespassing).

Family alleges foul play

According to reports, Asif’s family alleged foul play and custodial torture, demanded that action be taken against the police. They filed a complaint based on which the police registered an FIR under the murder section against four unidentified persons.

The spokesperson for police from Gurgaon, Sandeep Kumar, said that, “Based on a complaint filed by Asif’s family, a case has been registered against unknown persons. However, they have not been able to provide any evidence to support their allegations so far.”

Following the incident, a judicial inquiry was ordered, and an autopsy was conducted in the presence of a judicial magistrate on Sunday. According to reports, officials say that it appears that Asif died of hanging, however, further forensic reports are awaited that will confirm the exact cause of the death.

Asif had previous criminal history

Asif’s family had staged a protest outside the Sector 14 mortuary, where they alleged that he had been tortured by the police, but, according to reports, no torture marks were found on his body. Police said that, “He was served tea and provided with a quilt. Then the cops got busy. When the cop watching over him went to the washroom, Asif used the quilt cover to hang himself. He was not tortured at all.”

After hours of protest, Asif’s family agreed to take the body after they were assured of a fair investigation. Records show that Asif had previously been arrested and had a long criminal history with eight cases registered against him between 2022 and 2025, out of which he was convicted four times.