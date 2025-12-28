LIVE TV
Mamata Banerjee Now Offering Instant Loan? Fake Ads Using Bengal CM's Image Triggers Police Warning As They Bust Online Scam

West Bengal Police have warned the public about fake online loan advertisements circulating on social media that misuse the name and photograph of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to scam people. The police clarified that no such loan scheme exists and said the ads are “completely fake and fraudulent.” According to the advisory, scammers lure users with promises of instant or government-approved loans, collect personal and banking details or advance fees, and then disappear. People have been urged not to click suspicious links or share sensitive information and to report such cases to the cyber crime helpline, with police warning of strict action against those involved.

Scamsters use CM Mamata Banerjee's name and photo in their ads to promote fake loans. (Image: ANI, File Photo)
Scamsters use CM Mamata Banerjee's name and photo in their ads to promote fake loans. (Image: ANI, File Photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 28, 2025 14:45:35 IST

A public advisory has been issued by the West Bengal Police after fraudsters started circulating fake loan advertisements online that use the name and photograph of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The fake loan advertisements have been circulated on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to lure people into scams after they see Mamata Banerjee’s name and photograph, making people think that it is legit. 

The advisory issued by police warns that “misuse of the name of the honorable Chief Minister of West Bengal for online loan frauds” has been spreading rapidly, although no such scheme has been announced or endorsed by the Chief Minister or the state government. 

Police further clarified that “These advertisements are completely fake and fraudulent. The use of the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s name or image is unauthorised and illegal.”

What does the advisory say?

According to the advisory, scammers run these legit-looking ads to trap people as they promote ”instant loans” that do not need CIBIL checks or that the loans are supposedly government-approved financial schemes. If a user moves forward with this, they redirect them to fake apps, websites, or WhatsApp numbers where they are asked to share sensitive information. The police said that the fraudsters typically “ask for personal details, Aadhaar, PAN, OTP, bank details. Demand processing fees or advance payments. Disappear after receiving money or misuse the victim’s identity.” 

The West Bengal police advised people to stay away from such scams and urged them to not click on any unknown links, install unknown apps, or to share any personal and financial information with such sources. “Do not respond or make any payment. Report immediately to Cyber Crime Helpline: 1930; http://cybercrime.gov.in; Preserve screenshots, links, phone numbers, and transaction details for investigation.” 

The police also warned of stern action against anyone involved in impersonation, cheating, cyber fraud, and misuse of public authority names or images.

Also Read: Viral Video: Kolkata Cab Driver Calms Drunk Passenger, Assures Mother Of Safe Drop As Social Media Applauds His Conduct

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 2:43 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: cyber fraudlatest newsMamta Banerjee

