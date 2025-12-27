LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Viral Video: Kolkata Cab Driver Calms Drunk Passenger, Assures Mother Of Safe Drop As Social Media Applauds His Conduct

A viral dashcam video from Kolkata shows a cab driver calmly handling a heavily drunk woman passenger, reassuring her mother about her safety and ensuring she reaches home securely, drawing widespread praise for his professionalism while also sparking debate over privacy and consent.

A Kolkata-based cab driver is being praised for maintaining a professional conduct while dropping a drunk woman home. (Image: X)
Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 27, 2025 18:56:14 IST

A video of a Kolkata-based cab driver and a drunk female passenger has gone viral, sparking public appreciation for the driver who maintained a professional conduct throughout the journey. The clip, which seems to be recorded from a dashcam, shows a woman in a visibly drunk state during the late-night ride concerned about reaching home late safely and her mother’s reaction. 

The driver is seen asking the woman to be calm and quiet during the journey while maintaining control of the situation. The woman then places a call to her mother and is unable to speak clearly, during which the driver talks to her mother reassuring her that the girl will reach home safely, and also shares the location of the cab with the mother, a move many have praised as responsible. 

The video further shows that the girl is worried about her mother’s reaction and fears that she might scold her for returning home in a drunk state, to which the cab driver replies that she “deserves” to be reprimanded and calls her a “spoiled brat”. The comment has drawn mixed reactions from social media, however, the girl was seen laughing and agreeing at the remark. 

Social media had different takes on the video

The footage also captures that driver assisted the girl at the end of the ride as he opened the gate and made sure she entered the home before leaving, as he later confirmed in the video that the girl reached home without any incident. 

Social media has varied takes on the encounter, a large part has commended the driver’s conduct and praised his behaviour of ensuring the woman’s safety and setting firm boundaries despite the challenging situation. The other part questioned about the filming and sharing of the video, raising questions about privacy and consent. 

As the video has gone viral, the driver posted on Instagram that he has taken the video down following the request of the woman, although she had at first consented to it. The video has been reposted by several people, though, on various platforms.

Also Read: Delhi Teen’s Wild Escape Caught On Road, Underage Driver Reverses Rented SUV To Avoid Parents, Mows Down Bikers In Noida

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 6:56 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

