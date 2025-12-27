LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Delhi Teen’s Wild Escape Caught On Road, Underage Driver Reverses Rented SUV To Avoid Parents, Mows Down Bikers In Noida

A 17-year-old Delhi boy crashed a rented Mahindra Thar in Noida’s Sector 22 while trying to evade his family, injuring three people. The underage driver, who had booked the vehicle online, lost control while reversing at high speed, hitting multiple vehicles. Police have taken the minors into custody and are probing how the car was rented to an underage driver.

Minor driving, Thar crashes it and injures three people. (Image: X)
Minor driving, Thar crashes it and injures three people. (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 27, 2025 15:22:48 IST

Noida’s Sector 22 on Thursday witnessed a dramatic incident where a 17-year-old boy from Delhi crashed his rented Mahindra Thar and injured three people in the process. The teenager had rented the car with the intention of taking his girlfriend out for a ride. Questions arise about how the teenager got access to the rental vehicle despite being underage. According to police, he went out for a ride without telling his family and, when he tried to evade the relatives who were searching for him, injured three bikers. 

Investigators say that the minor had booked the Thar online using 10,000 rupees that he had taken from home and was accompanied by another minor friend. While he was driving through Sector 22, around 5 pm, he saw his relative approaching from the opposite direction and panicked. 

SK Tomar, station house officer of Sector 24 police station, said that, “In an attempt to not be sighted, he reversed the vehicle at high speed and moved in the opposite direction. While escaping at speed, he hit two to three two-wheelers.” 

Crash scattered vehicles across the road 

Reversing his car at high speed, he crashed into several vehicles that included two cars, two scooters, and a Bullet motorcycle. The crash was so severe that the fuel tank of the Bullet motorcycle burst. According to reports, the result of the crash showed damaged vehicles scattered across the road.

One of the injured has severe head injuries, and the other two injured, identified as Pankaj, reported to be in his 40s, and Sumit, in his 30s, were taken to a nearby hospital, where, after first aid, they were discharged. 

Locals informed the police, who prevented the two minors from fleeing, and they have been taken into custody. Police have registered a case under sections of the BNS for rash driving and causing grievous hurt. Investigations are ongoing regarding how the underage teenager was able to rent the vehicle and the circumstances leading to his decision to escape from his family. 

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 3:22 PM IST
QUICK LINKS