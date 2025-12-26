Delhi Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Forced To Drink Alcohol, Gang-Raped By Two Men, Including A Family Friend

A horrific incident of rape has come to light in North Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly forced to drink liquor by two men before they raped her. The suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Narottam (alias “Neta”) and 26-year-old Rishabh Jha, who have been arrested by the police. Jha works at a private bank, and Narottam runs a barber shop near the survivor’s house and was reportedly a family acquaintance.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on Saturday when the suspects allegedly lured the teenager to Narottam’s residence in Raja Vihar. Police further said that the girl was forced to consume alcohol before she was assaulted by the two men. The family initially told that the girl had been pressured to drink, but medical examinations and a detailed statement from the survivor revealed the full extent of the crime.

Case registered against the accused men

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North), Hareshwar Swami, said that the accused have been booked under relevant sections such as Section 70 (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted due to the nature of the crime and is under the direct supervision of the DCP to fast-track the legal proceedings.

Delhi police, while emphasising their commitment to the case, said that “The SIT has been directed to complete the investigation and file a chargesheet as soon as possible. The case is currently under further investigation to ensure a strong legal trial.”

In a separate case in Sultanpuri, police are searching for a 21-year-old auto driver who is accused of repeatedly raping a woman over the course of three years under the guise of marriage. Police have registered the case under the POCSO Act as the survivor was a minor when the abuse began.

