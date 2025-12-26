LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan Aditya Dhar canada agni missile
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Delhi Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Forced To Drink Alcohol, Gang-Raped By Two Men, Including A Family Friend

Delhi Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Forced To Drink Alcohol, Gang-Raped By Two Men, Including A Family Friend

Delhi Police have arrested two men, including a bank employee and a family friend, for the gang-rape of a 13-year-old girl in North Delhi's Samaypur Badli. The suspects allegedly lured the survivor to a residence, forced her to consume alcohol, and assaulted her. Both men are charged under the POCSO Act, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to fast-track the case.

13-year-old girl was gang raped by two men in North Delhi after they forced her to drink liquor. (Image: Representational Image)
13-year-old girl was gang raped by two men in North Delhi after they forced her to drink liquor. (Image: Representational Image)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 26, 2025 20:17:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Forced To Drink Alcohol, Gang-Raped By Two Men, Including A Family Friend

A horrific incident of rape has come to light in North Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly forced to drink liquor by two men before they raped her. The suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Narottam (alias “Neta”) and 26-year-old Rishabh Jha, who have been arrested by the police. Jha works at a private bank, and Narottam runs a barber shop near the survivor’s house and was reportedly a family acquaintance. 

You Might Be Interested In

According to police reports, the incident occurred on Saturday when the suspects allegedly lured the teenager to Narottam’s residence in Raja Vihar. Police further said that the girl was forced to consume alcohol before she was assaulted by the two men. The family initially told that the girl had been pressured to drink, but medical examinations and a detailed statement from the survivor revealed the full extent of the crime.

Case registered against the accused men

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North), Hareshwar Swami, said that the accused have been booked under relevant sections such as Section 70 (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted due to the nature of the crime and is under the direct supervision of the DCP to fast-track the legal proceedings.

You Might Be Interested In

Delhi police, while emphasising their commitment to the case, said that “The SIT has been directed to complete the investigation and file a chargesheet as soon as possible. The case is currently under further investigation to ensure a strong legal trial.” 

In a separate case in Sultanpuri, police are searching for a 21-year-old auto driver who is accused of repeatedly raping a woman over the course of three years under the guise of marriage. Police have registered the case under the POCSO Act as the survivor was a minor when the abuse began. 

Also Read: ‘Buried Behind Home’: UP Man Kills Wife After Discovering Her Secret Phone, Fools Police For Days

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 8:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Delhi Gang Rapelatest newsminor girl

RELATED News

Meet VV Rajesh: Kerala Gets Its First Ever BJP Mayor, The Lawyer And Prime-Time Debate Face Behind The Historic Thiruvananthapuram Win

‘Your Mother Will Die Today’: Hyderabad Man Who Suspected His Wife Of Infidelity Set Her On Fire In Front Of Children

Shocking Gurgaon Shooting: Married Woman Shot Inside Nightclub After Rejecting Harasser’s Marriage Proposal, All About The Two Arrested

Watch: Surat Man Miraculously Escapes Death After He Gets Stuck On 8th Floor Window Grill After Falling From 10th Floor While Sleeping

Udaipur Horror Caught on Dash CAM: IT Manager Gang Raped by CEO and Other Employees in Moving Car After Birthday Party

LATEST NEWS

Realme 16 Pro: 7,000mAh ‘Titan’ Battery And 200MP Camera Confirmed- Check Design And Launch Details Here

Delhi Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Forced To Drink Alcohol, Gang-Raped By Two Men, Including A Family Friend

Syria Mosque Explosion: 8 Killed, 21 Injured During Friday Prayers; Blood-Stained Carpets, Shattered Windows Seen

Holani Consultants Marks Historic SME IPO, Structuring One of India’s Most Subscribed Issues with 918x Oversubscription

Party Out On New Year’s Eve: Swiggy Launches ‘Swiggy Scenes,’ Encourages Users To Step Out For The New Year

‘India Always Gets Hammered When…’ Former Cricketer Lashes Out At MCG Pitch Conditions After 20 Wickets Fall In One Day Of Fourth Ashes Test

Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Mapusa Court Extends Police Custody of Luthra Brothers Till December 29

MEA Breaks Silence After Viral Video Captures ‘Two Biggest Fugitives Of India’ Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya Partying Abroad; Says, ‘We Will…’

Tech Giants Such As Meta, Apple, Google, Amazon, And Netflix To Create 32,000 New Jobs Amid H-1B Visa Crisis

Top 5 Batters Quickest To 5000 Runs In ODIs: From Virat Kohli To Babar Azam; Check Who Are The Other Cricketers In The List

Delhi Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Forced To Drink Alcohol, Gang-Raped By Two Men, Including A Family Friend

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Forced To Drink Alcohol, Gang-Raped By Two Men, Including A Family Friend

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Forced To Drink Alcohol, Gang-Raped By Two Men, Including A Family Friend
Delhi Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Forced To Drink Alcohol, Gang-Raped By Two Men, Including A Family Friend
Delhi Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Forced To Drink Alcohol, Gang-Raped By Two Men, Including A Family Friend
Delhi Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Forced To Drink Alcohol, Gang-Raped By Two Men, Including A Family Friend

QUICK LINKS