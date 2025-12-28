LIVE TV
Big Win For Indian Man Against KFC: Gets Rs 81 Lakh Compensation After Facing Racial Bias In UK

Big Win For Indian Man Against KFC: Gets Rs 81 Lakh Compensation After Facing Racial Bias In UK

The Indian man named Madhesh Ravichandran won the battle at a UK employment tribunal that had to do with racial discrimination and unfair dismissal at a KFC in London and came out with about ₹81 lakh as a reward. The judgement drew attention to the issue of racism at the workplace and granted him the sum for the mistreatment he suffered, the loss of his job, and the entitlements that were not paid to him.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 28, 2025 23:30:08 IST

A man from India, who was employed in the UK, was compensated almost £66,800 (approximately ₹81 lakh) by a UK employment tribunal after it ruled that he was subjected to racial discrimination and wrongful dismissal at a franchise KFC outlet located in the southeastern part of London. The tribunal decided that Madhesh Ravichandran, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was legally entitled to sue his manager at the KFC in West Wickham for the allegedly degrading treatment based on his race, which included being called a ‘slave’ and the use of other derogatory terms. Reports state that the manager’s actions were in breach of the anti discrimination laws and the company had already robbed the worker of his dignity and the right to be treated fairly at work.

Indian Man Gets Rs 81 Lakh Compensation After Facing Racial Bias In UK 

Reports state that Ravichandran was hired in January 2023 and initially did his job without any problems. But then, in the following months, his manager, who was a Sri Lankan Tamil, spoke unfairly about him, gave holiday requests to other staff first, and refused to give annual leave with the reason of his nationality. It is also found that Ravichandran was often obliged to work extra hours and that this was done without taking his rights and entitlements in the contract into account. The rising tensions reached their peak in July 2023 when Ravichandran was already fed up with the situation and he handed in his resignation. The tribunal ruled that he had been ‘summarily dismissed’ without the legally required one week notice which was a further argument in favor of his wrongful termination claim.

KFC UK Racial Discrimination 

Judge Paul Abbott declared that Ravichandran’s allegations were valid and based on the facts that the racist insult and the following actions regarding his employment were direct discrimination and violation of the rights of the employees. Alongside the money for the discrimination and loss of job, Ravichandran got the amounts for the holidays not taken and the rights to work in connection. The litigation strongly emphasizes the legal avenues open to employees in the UK who are suffering from discriminatory practices and at the same time, sheds light on the bigger picture of racism in workplaces and the need for protection of the rights of the workers.

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 11:30 PM IST
