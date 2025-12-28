LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se…’ Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Trollers Over Claims Of Targeting Janhvi Kapoor For Her Tweet On Bangladeshi Hindus; Row Explained

‘Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se…’ Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Trollers Over Claims Of Targeting Janhvi Kapoor For Her Tweet On Bangladeshi Hindus; Row Explained

Dhruv Rathee: YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has dismissed speculation that his recent video, The Fake Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities, was aimed at actor Janhvi Kapoor following her condemnation of the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. Rathee said he was surprised by the assumptions being drawn and urged viewers to think critically before jumping to conclusions.

'Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se...' Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Trollers Over Claims Of Targeting Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Wikipedia, Canva Modified)
'Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se...' Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Trollers Over Claims Of Targeting Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Wikipedia, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 28, 2025 12:37:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se…’ Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Trollers Over Claims Of Targeting Janhvi Kapoor For Her Tweet On Bangladeshi Hindus; Row Explained

Dhruv Rathee: YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has dismissed speculation that his recent video, The Fake Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities, was aimed at actor Janhvi Kapoor following her condemnation of the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. Rathee said he was surprised by the assumptions being drawn and urged viewers to think critically before jumping to conclusions.

You Might Be Interested In

The rumours surfaced soon after Rathee released the video on December 25, prompting some social media users to link it to Janhvi’s Instagram post condemning the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.

Rathee Responds To Social Media Claims

Addressing the controversy, Rathee shared a video on social media titled, “Did I mock Janhvi Kapoor for her post on Bangladeshi Hindus?” In the clip, he refuted claims that the video was released in response to Janhvi’s statement.

You Might Be Interested In

Rathee pointed out that the video was uploaded on the same day Janhvi made her post, arguing that it was unrealistic to assume such a detailed video could be researched, filmed, edited, and published within hours as a reaction. He criticised what he described as blind belief in misleading online narratives and said viewers should apply basic logic before accepting such claims.

He also clarified that he had personally shared content highlighting concerns related to Bangladeshi Hindus, questioning why he would criticise a stand he himself supports.

‘I Speak Directly,’ Says Rathee

Rathee said he does not believe in making indirect attacks and would address any individual openly if he had an issue. He added that the focus of the video was the growing influence of the cosmetic surgery industry and its impact on societal beauty standards, not any specific actor.

Responding to claims that he altered the video thumbnail after facing backlash, Rathee clarified that he routinely experiments with multiple thumbnails across his videos.

He concluded by urging viewers to watch the video in full, stressing that it raises a broader social issue rather than targeting individuals.

Janhvi Kapoor On Dipu Chandra Das Lynching

On December 25, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to condemn the killing of 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district, describing the incident as “barbaric” and “slaughter.”

Calling the lynching part of a wider pattern of extremism, the actor urged people to educate themselves about the incident and speak out against violence. She also warned against selective outrage, stating that extremism in all forms must be condemned to preserve humanity.

ALSO READ: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Pandey Film Stalls, No Growth, Collects Rs 5.25 Crore

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 12:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bangladeshi HindusBollywood celebritiesCelebrities on Bangladeshi HindusDhruv RatheeDipu Chandra Das lynchinghome-hero-pos-9janhvi kapoorTweet on bangladeshi hindus

RELATED News

‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 9: James Cameron’s Spectacle Roars Ahead, Inches Closer To Rs 130 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 1025 Crore Worldwide, Beats Kartik Aaryan’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Record Run

Will Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Be Dragged To Court For Walking Out Of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3? Producer Now Plans To…

Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Drishyam 3? Paatal Lok Actor’s Top OTT Performances, Hit Films And Growing Net Worth

Apoorva Lakhia Directed ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Teaser Out, Salman Khan’s ‘Maut Se Kya Darna’ Dialogue Sparks Social Media Frenzy

LATEST NEWS

‘Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se…’ Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Trollers Over Claims Of Targeting Janhvi Kapoor For Her Tweet On Bangladeshi Hindus; Row Explained

Bigg Boss 19’s Malti Chahar Recalls Constant Fights Between Her Parents: ‘Mum Would Hit Me, I Was Forced To Keep…’

‘If God Granted Me A Wish I’d Say Bring Virat Kohli Out Of His Retirement’: Former India Cricketer Urges Star Batter To Return To Test Cricket

Gold vs Silver vs Bitcoin: Which Asset Made Indians Richer in 2025, And Why Silver Won

What Is Inqilab Moncho? Why Is It Planning Mega Blockades Across Bangladesh | Here’s All We Know So Far

Happy Birthday Dhirubhai Ambani: A Look At The Visionary’s Remarkable Business Journey

Furious Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Defeat Against Vladislav Artemiev In World Rapid And Blitz Championships | WATCH

Aravalli Row Reaches Top Court As Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing On 29 December

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court To Hear CBI’s Plea Challenging Suspension Of Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar’s Life Sentence On Dec 29

Ryan Rickelton’s Six Helps Fan Earn Massive Sum During SA20 Match; Check The Amount Of Money In INR

‘Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se…’ Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Trollers Over Claims Of Targeting Janhvi Kapoor For Her Tweet On Bangladeshi Hindus; Row Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se…’ Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Trollers Over Claims Of Targeting Janhvi Kapoor For Her Tweet On Bangladeshi Hindus; Row Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se…’ Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Trollers Over Claims Of Targeting Janhvi Kapoor For Her Tweet On Bangladeshi Hindus; Row Explained
‘Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se…’ Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Trollers Over Claims Of Targeting Janhvi Kapoor For Her Tweet On Bangladeshi Hindus; Row Explained
‘Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se…’ Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Trollers Over Claims Of Targeting Janhvi Kapoor For Her Tweet On Bangladeshi Hindus; Row Explained
‘Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se…’ Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Trollers Over Claims Of Targeting Janhvi Kapoor For Her Tweet On Bangladeshi Hindus; Row Explained

QUICK LINKS