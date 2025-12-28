‘Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se…’ Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Trollers Over Claims Of Targeting Janhvi Kapoor For Her Tweet On Bangladeshi Hindus; Row Explained

Dhruv Rathee: YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has dismissed speculation that his recent video, The Fake Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities, was aimed at actor Janhvi Kapoor following her condemnation of the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. Rathee said he was surprised by the assumptions being drawn and urged viewers to think critically before jumping to conclusions.

The rumours surfaced soon after Rathee released the video on December 25, prompting some social media users to link it to Janhvi’s Instagram post condemning the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.

Rathee Responds To Social Media Claims

Addressing the controversy, Rathee shared a video on social media titled, “Did I mock Janhvi Kapoor for her post on Bangladeshi Hindus?” In the clip, he refuted claims that the video was released in response to Janhvi’s statement.

Rathee pointed out that the video was uploaded on the same day Janhvi made her post, arguing that it was unrealistic to assume such a detailed video could be researched, filmed, edited, and published within hours as a reaction. He criticised what he described as blind belief in misleading online narratives and said viewers should apply basic logic before accepting such claims.

Did I mock Janhvi Kapoor for her post on Bangladeshi Hindus?

He also clarified that he had personally shared content highlighting concerns related to Bangladeshi Hindus, questioning why he would criticise a stand he himself supports.

‘I Speak Directly,’ Says Rathee

Rathee said he does not believe in making indirect attacks and would address any individual openly if he had an issue. He added that the focus of the video was the growing influence of the cosmetic surgery industry and its impact on societal beauty standards, not any specific actor.

Responding to claims that he altered the video thumbnail after facing backlash, Rathee clarified that he routinely experiments with multiple thumbnails across his videos.

He concluded by urging viewers to watch the video in full, stressing that it raises a broader social issue rather than targeting individuals.

Janhvi Kapoor On Dipu Chandra Das Lynching

On December 25, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to condemn the killing of 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district, describing the incident as “barbaric” and “slaughter.”

Calling the lynching part of a wider pattern of extremism, the actor urged people to educate themselves about the incident and speak out against violence. She also warned against selective outrage, stating that extremism in all forms must be condemned to preserve humanity.

