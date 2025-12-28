LIVE TV
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Pandey Film Stalls, No Growth, Collects Rs 5.25 Crore

Despite the Christmas weekend boost, Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday’s rom-com failed to grow at the box office. Day 3 collections stayed flat at ₹5.25 crore, pushing the total to ₹18.25 crore and raising concerns over weak word-of-mouth and tough competition.

December 28, 2025

The Christmas weekend, with all its festive euphoria, has not managed to turn the latest romantic offering, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, into a major box office success. Right from the start, the film starring the famous couple of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday met with a considerable obstacle in its release through cinema halls.

It took the third day of the release for the movie to show no sign of growth that would be reflected in its flat collection of ₹5.25 crores just like on Friday. The producers are now worried that the total domestic net of ₹18.25 crore is modest, as the lack of growth during the crucial Saturday window has set off alarm bells.

Stagnant Saturday Performance

Trade analysts have been particularly worried about the Saturday trajectory of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. In the case of a regular box office cycle, urban-centric rom-coms would typically see a 30-40% increase on their third day.

However, the film did not manage to take advantage of the weekend holiday crowd and remained completely stagnant. This plateauing indicates that the initial interest has quickly faded out, and the film is now depending on a small audience only.

The stagnant Saturday performance points out that the “word-of-mouth” is not favoring the film, probably because of the fierce competition from the already successful blockbusters like Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Kartik Ananya Chemistry Crisis

Though the duo had met with good fortune before in Pati Patni Aur Woh, the Kartik Ananya pairing this time around did not quite strike a chord with the viewers. Both the critics and the audience have pointed out that the very element that usually constitutes the main attraction in such romantic dramas is to a large extent absent here.

The movie does not offer a new story but instead relies on the worn-out clichés to such an extent that the love between the leads comes across as artificially created and not naturally occurring.

The not-so-strong base of feelings has a direct reflection to the number of people who showed up, as the youth the main focus group for this type of movie are not showing much interest in it and are rather going for more spirited options that are currently playing in the theaters.

QUICK LINKS