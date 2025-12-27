Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aryan–Ananya Panday’s Rom-Com Falls Short Of Rs 15 Crore Mark

The rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri starring the loved duo of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday has been very much anticipated but till now it has not performed well at the Indian box-office at all. The film, which got the release on the Day of Xmas, being a festive time experienced a tremendous drop in its collection at the box office on the second day itself.

Day one was a little bit encouraging due to a good number of moviegoers in multiplexes of metropolitan cities but the “First Friday” reality check resulted in a sharp decline of collections, and thus the film failed to attain the noteworthy figure of ₹15 crore within its first two days.

The urban-centered storyline and diverse critic reviews have likely restricted the film’s attractiveness to the general public during the work week.

Collection Trends and Market Dynamics

Sameer Vidwans’ film saw a drastic 42% decline in its audience on the second day compared to the first day which was a public holiday. After making around ₹7.75 crore on Thursday, Friday’s expectations were about ₹5 crore, and thus the total collection of the first two days would be approximately ₹12.75 crore.

This downward trend mainly results from the end of the holiday weekend rush and the film’s great dependence on multiplexes, where usually the working Fridays have lower audience numbers.

Moreover, the film had to deal with a low screen occupancy of about 16-20% in the main circuits such as Mumbai and Delhi NCR where it was only getting 10-15% of the total seat capacity sold.

Box Office Competition and Performance

The rom com loses its place in the box office rankings doing so amidst this titanic competition between two very different genres. In its third week, the action-packed Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh still takes over the Hindi heartland while James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash still remain the top choice for premium format viewers.

With the help of these two giants, the light-hearted romance of Ray and Rumi got pushed away not only through the elimination of prime time shows but also by being the main reason for there being no family audience.

For Kartik Aaryan, whose recent hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have raised the standards, this particular performance puts tremendous pressure on the coming Saturday and Sunday to bring about a significant “weekend jump” which will secure their long-term quietness.

