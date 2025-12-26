LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day 1 Box Office Collection : Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday Film Overshadowed By Dhurandhar Christmas Debut Battle

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day 1 Box Office Collection : Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday Film Overshadowed By Dhurandhar Christmas Debut Battle

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opened to ₹7.5 crore on Day 1. Overshadowed by Ranveer Singh’s action-thriller Dhurandhar, limited shows and low attendance impacted its debut, leaving the film reliant on word-of-mouth for recovery.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 1: Kartik–Ananya Film Faces Dhurandhar Challenge (Pc: X)
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 1: Kartik–Ananya Film Faces Dhurandhar Challenge (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 26, 2025 09:41:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day 1 Box Office Collection : Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday Film Overshadowed By Dhurandhar Christmas Debut Battle

The release of the movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which has generated a lot of excitement, was presented in theaters this Christmas and featured the popular pair of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

You Might Be Interested In

Still, the romantic comedy was in a very difficult position because it was largely overtaken by the action-thriller Dhurandhar, which was still making a lot of money at the box office and had already taken most of the audience and the screens for itself.

The holiday season is typically a good chance for rom-coms, but the overwhelming power of Ranveer Singh’s new mega-hit has actually put the first release in the position of fighting for both the screens and the audience’s attention.

You Might Be Interested In

The initial indications from the reports are pointing towards a not-so-good reception for the Dharma project, as the viewers keep going to the high-speed and spectacular show of its rival.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera: Box Office Collection Analysis

The film’s first day at the box office saw it garnering a net collection of around ₹7.50 crore in India. Though this number was a bit more than the very cautious initial trade estimations of ₹5 crore, it is still considered a small opening for a Kartik Aaryan film released on a key holiday.

The overall total was roughly ₹9 crore gross, but the film faced a weak 34.56% attendance in the Hindi-speaking areas. The first day of release saw the large crowd of viewers not turning out for the movie, which was somewhat expected considering the previous hits of Kartik such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where the urban-themed storytelling did not appeal to the people like the lead pair’s chemistry did. The number o f shows was very limited, being around 2,246 displays across the country, and that was the main barrier to the movie’s growth.

Dhurandhar Box Office Impact and Competitive Dynamics

The principal catalyst for the underwhelming launch was the nationwide “Dhurandhar wave”. Even after 21 days, the espionage thriller featuring Ranveer Singh still made an incredible ₹26 crore, which is almost thrice the collection of the new release.

The enormity of the Dhurandhar hold which has already surpassed the ₹630 crore domestic limit has to a large extent caused the film distributors to choose the various jinxed romance over the solid blockbuster.

Moreover, the screening of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the Hollywood giant, limited the number of slots left for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri to only the off-peak hours at the multiplexes. The film now has to depend on favorable word-of-mouth to create the required rise in footfall and thus to not get crushed by the next weekend.

Also Read: Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Film Gets Massive Christmas Boost, Earns ₹26 Crore On Third Thursday

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 9:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Film Gets Massive Christmas Boost, Earns Rs 26 Crore On Third Thursday

‘We Will Stop The Show’: Crowd Trouble Erupts At Kailash Kher Concert In Gwalior, Walks Off Stage Mid-Performance

Stranger Things 5 Vol 2: India Release Time, Where to Watch OTT

‘Lion King’ Actor Imani Smith Stabbed to Death at 25, Boyfriend Charged with Murder

‘Sarvam Maya’ X Review: ‘Nivin Pauly Makes Solid Comeback’, Aju Varghese Shines With Good Comic Timing | Watch Netizens’ Reaction

LATEST NEWS

Shocking Gurgaon Shooting: Woman Shot Inside Nightclub After Rejecting Harasser’s Marriage Proposal, All About The Two Arrested

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Has Not Been Included In Bihar’s Playing XI Against Manipur

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (26.12.2025): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (26.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Train Tickets Get Costlier From Today: Check Out The Revised Fares

Putin Warned Bush About Pakistan In 2001, Called It A ‘Nuclear Snake’ & ‘Junta With No Democracy’ – Check All Shocking Details From Newly Declassified Transcripts

US Strikes Nigeria On Christmas: Full List of Countries Where Donald Trump Unleashed Airstrikes In 2025 – Iran, Yemen, Syria, Somalia & More

Indian Student Shot Dead In Canada, Second Indian Death In Days, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’ As Police Hunt Suspects

‘There Would Be Hell To Pay’: Trump Announces US Air Strikes Against ISIS In Northwest Nigeria

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day 1 Box Office Collection : Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday Film Overshadowed By Dhurandhar Christmas Debut Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day 1 Box Office Collection : Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday Film Overshadowed By Dhurandhar Christmas Debut Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day 1 Box Office Collection : Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday Film Overshadowed By Dhurandhar Christmas Debut Battle
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day 1 Box Office Collection : Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday Film Overshadowed By Dhurandhar Christmas Debut Battle
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day 1 Box Office Collection : Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday Film Overshadowed By Dhurandhar Christmas Debut Battle
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day 1 Box Office Collection : Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday Film Overshadowed By Dhurandhar Christmas Debut Battle

QUICK LINKS