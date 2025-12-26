Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day 1 Box Office Collection : Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday Film Overshadowed By Dhurandhar Christmas Debut Battle

The release of the movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which has generated a lot of excitement, was presented in theaters this Christmas and featured the popular pair of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Still, the romantic comedy was in a very difficult position because it was largely overtaken by the action-thriller Dhurandhar, which was still making a lot of money at the box office and had already taken most of the audience and the screens for itself.

The holiday season is typically a good chance for rom-coms, but the overwhelming power of Ranveer Singh’s new mega-hit has actually put the first release in the position of fighting for both the screens and the audience’s attention.

The initial indications from the reports are pointing towards a not-so-good reception for the Dharma project, as the viewers keep going to the high-speed and spectacular show of its rival.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera: Box Office Collection Analysis

The film’s first day at the box office saw it garnering a net collection of around ₹7.50 crore in India. Though this number was a bit more than the very cautious initial trade estimations of ₹5 crore, it is still considered a small opening for a Kartik Aaryan film released on a key holiday.

The overall total was roughly ₹9 crore gross, but the film faced a weak 34.56% attendance in the Hindi-speaking areas. The first day of release saw the large crowd of viewers not turning out for the movie, which was somewhat expected considering the previous hits of Kartik such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where the urban-themed storytelling did not appeal to the people like the lead pair’s chemistry did. The number o f shows was very limited, being around 2,246 displays across the country, and that was the main barrier to the movie’s growth.

Dhurandhar Box Office Impact and Competitive Dynamics

The principal catalyst for the underwhelming launch was the nationwide “Dhurandhar wave”. Even after 21 days, the espionage thriller featuring Ranveer Singh still made an incredible ₹26 crore, which is almost thrice the collection of the new release.

The enormity of the Dhurandhar hold which has already surpassed the ₹630 crore domestic limit has to a large extent caused the film distributors to choose the various jinxed romance over the solid blockbuster.

Moreover, the screening of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the Hollywood giant, limited the number of slots left for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri to only the off-peak hours at the multiplexes. The film now has to depend on favorable word-of-mouth to create the required rise in footfall and thus to not get crushed by the next weekend.

