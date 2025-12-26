LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Dhurandhar' Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Film Gets Massive Christmas Boost, Earns Rs 26 Crore On Third Thursday

'Dhurandhar' Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Film Gets Massive Christmas Boost, Earns Rs 26 Crore On Third Thursday

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its dream run, earning ₹26 crore on Day 21 with a huge Christmas boost. The film’s domestic net stands at ₹633.50 crore, while worldwide collections near ₹960 crore, firmly cementing its all-time mega blockbuster status.

Dhurandhar Box Office Storm: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears ₹1,000 Crore Global Mark (Pc: X)
Dhurandhar Box Office Storm: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears ₹1,000 Crore Global Mark (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 26, 2025 08:23:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Film Gets Massive Christmas Boost, Earns Rs 26 Crore On Third Thursday

The box office is still very much under the influence of the spy thriller Dhurandhar, as the Ranveer Singh-starrer blew up its 21st day with the extraordinary gain. It has been a big helping hand of the Aditya Dhar festive spirit that the movie secured ₹26 crore on its third Thursday, which is a huge 44 percent increase from the previous day.

It has been the holiday boost of this magnitude that has resulted in the film’s domestic net earnings reaching a whopping ₹633.50 crore, thus, more or less, declaring it an “All-Time Mega Blockbuster.”

The flick’s control over the Indian viewers is still solid, even though it has to contend with new entries and Avatar: Fire and Ash from Hollywood, as evening occupancy has been very high in the major cities, such as Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

Holiday Momentum

The Christmas holiday was a strong stimulant for Dhurandhar and changed the usual weekday dip into a weekend-like craze. On the 21st day of the film, it not only survived but also flourished with the sale of around 3.39 lakh tickets, which broke the record for the loudest film in the third week.

This revival is especially impressive, as it surpassed the first-day figures of many major 2025 releases. The public’s choice of this high-energy spy thriller over the new festive releases signifies the enormous power of the “Hamza” character played by Singh.

The film has broken the ₹630 crore ceiling and has thus surpassed the lifetime domestic collections of recent blockbusters like Chhaava and Stree 2, thereby heading for the ₹700 crores domestic club, which is regarded as elite.

Global Dominance

Dhurandhar is doing the same on an international scale; it is changing the very rules for Hindi-only releases and has already crossed the ₹960 crore milestone in worldwide gross. Besides, it has successfully surpassed the global lifetime business of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, thereby claiming the position of the 9th highest-grossing Indian film ever.

With the present trend, the trade experts foresee that the film will get into the coveted ₹1,000 crore club before the end of the year. This feat would place Ranveer Singh as the third Indian actor, after Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas, to take a film to such an astonishing worldwide sum.

The year-end festivities are nearly upon us, yet the film’s “dream run” isn’t showing any sign of being over; on the contrary, the sequel, slated for a 2026 release, is already sparking incredible interest.

Also Read: Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh Thriller Stays Strong, Beats ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ Yet Again Worldwide

First published on: Dec 26, 2024 8:23 AM IST
'Dhurandhar' Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Film Gets Massive Christmas Boost, Earns Rs 26 Crore On Third Thursday

TOP CATEGORIES

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Film Gets Massive Christmas Boost, Earns Rs 26 Crore On Third Thursday
‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Film Gets Massive Christmas Boost, Earns Rs 26 Crore On Third Thursday
‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Film Gets Massive Christmas Boost, Earns Rs 26 Crore On Third Thursday
‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Film Gets Massive Christmas Boost, Earns Rs 26 Crore On Third Thursday

QUICK LINKS