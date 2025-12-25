‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh Thriller Stays Strong, Beats ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ Yet Again Worldwide

The narrative of the box office for the year 2025 has been entirely redirected by Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, an espionage thriller. The movie has now become a cultural phenomenon, and even the most sophisticated visual effects in Hollywood, Avatar: Fire and Ash, have been left behind.

While the sci-fi epic by James Cameron found it hard to reach the 10% mark on its first Wednesday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer movie made a huge collection of ₹17.75 crore, thus taking its domestic collection to an astonishing ₹607.25 crore. This unyielding surge in revenue marks a rare case of a local high-stakes spy drama successfully defending its territory against a global giant.

Unprecedented Box Office Dominance

Dhurandhar’s financial trajectory in its third week has literally rewritten the record books for Hindi cinema. The film has not only beaten the lifetime domestic earnings of the latest big hits like Stree 2 and Chhaava but also claimed the title of being the second-fastest Hindi movie to cross the ₹600 crore mark.

Moreover, the weekday performance of the film is nearly two times bigger than that of Avatar, which faced a challenge of just ₹10.25 crore on its sixth day in India. At this point, with the global box office of more than ₹925 crore, Dhurandhar has already pushed Animal down the list and is now among the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Global Espionage Thriller Impact

The influence of this spy thriller is not limited to India, as it is the first Indian movie of the year 2025 to reach the overseas territories’ ₹200 crore mark only. The financial success in different countries is mainly due to the rough and tough representation of an Indian agent who is going through the process of taking down the terror networks and thus has been able to connect very well with the people living overseas, especially in North America and the Middle East.

While the film is nearing the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide, the announcement of a 2026 multilingual sequel has already assured that the Dhurandhar brand will soon be recognized as India’s top action franchise.

