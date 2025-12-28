IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: India Women Defeat Sri Lanka Women By 30 Runs As Smriti Mandhana Sets World Record, Take 4-0 Lead

The Indian women’s cricket team was along with the match series and arena itself, the stronger and more powerful side all the time, thus, the fourth T20I match of the series against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram was won by the Indian women despite the high score of thirty runs. This was only a gain of four in the series lead.

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I Highlights

The Indian side that batted first racked up a monstrous total of 221 runs with the loss of just two wickets, which was their highest score in women’s T20 internationals. The assertive batting performance of 162 runs between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma was the major factor contributing to the above total and it was also historic in Indian women’s T20 cricket as it was the highest partnership recorded for any wicket so far. Mandhana hit 80 runs from 48 balls while Verma contributed 79 runs from 46 balls and thus they were the ones who just built a very good score. The batting from the top order was solid and the lower order also contributed with Richa Ghosh and captain Harmanpreet Kaur being able to make the target to the Sri Lankans very big.

Smriti Mandhana’s World Record

Smriti Mandhana’s individual achievements were another thing that brought the match into the spotlight. She reached the 10,000-run milestone during her innings in the international scenario, becoming the world’s fourth and India’s second after Mithali Raj to achieve such an exclusive tally across all formats. The landmark was achieved by Mandhana in a classy way, thereby, confirming her top position among women’s cricket batters and at the same time making a historic moment in a dominant team performance.

India Women Take 4-0 Lead Against Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women team could not get India’s demanding total even after putting up a spirited fight, their final score being 191/6. Resistance was shown by the batters from Sri Lanka with their contributions but they could not get to the high scoring pace of India. Pressure was maintained by India’s bowlers and fielders throughout Sri Lanka’s innings and thus no late resurgence was allowed. The result prolonged India’s victorious streak in the series, and one more time the Indians revealed their strength in both batting and bowling which was a sign of strong form as they approached the rest of the tour.

