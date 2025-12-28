LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Cricket news Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus donald trump Cricket news Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus donald trump Cricket news Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus donald trump Cricket news Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Cricket news Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus donald trump Cricket news Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus donald trump Cricket news Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus donald trump Cricket news Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Indian Origin Billionaire Bajrang Dal Bareilly canada bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: India Women Defeat Sri Lanka Women By 30 Runs As Smriti Mandhana Sets World Record, Take 4-0 Lead

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: India Women Defeat Sri Lanka Women By 30 Runs As Smriti Mandhana Sets World Record, Take 4-0 Lead

Sri Lanka Women team could not get India's demanding total even after putting up a spirited fight, their final score being 191/6. Resistance was shown by the batters from Sri Lanka with their contributions but they could not get to the high scoring pace of India.

India Women Defeat Sri Lanka Women By 30 Runs (Image Credit: BCCI Women)
India Women Defeat Sri Lanka Women By 30 Runs (Image Credit: BCCI Women)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 28, 2025 22:45:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: India Women Defeat Sri Lanka Women By 30 Runs As Smriti Mandhana Sets World Record, Take 4-0 Lead

The Indian women’s cricket team was along with the match series and arena itself, the stronger and more powerful side all the time, thus, the fourth T20I match of the series against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram was won by the Indian women despite the high score of thirty runs. This was only a gain of four in the series lead.

You Might Be Interested In

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I Highlights

The Indian side that batted first racked up a monstrous total of 221 runs with the loss of just two wickets, which was their highest score in women’s T20 internationals. The assertive batting performance of 162 runs between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma was the major factor contributing to the above total and it was also historic in Indian women’s T20 cricket as it was the highest partnership recorded for any wicket so far. Mandhana hit 80 runs from 48 balls while Verma contributed 79 runs from 46 balls and thus they were the ones who just built a very good score. The batting from the top order was solid and the lower order also contributed with Richa Ghosh and captain Harmanpreet Kaur being able to make the target to the Sri Lankans very big.

Smriti Mandhana’s World Record

Smriti Mandhana’s individual achievements were another thing that brought the match into the spotlight. She reached the 10,000-run milestone during her innings in the international scenario, becoming the world’s fourth and India’s second after Mithali Raj to achieve such an exclusive tally across all formats. The landmark was achieved by Mandhana in a classy way, thereby, confirming her top position among women’s cricket batters and at the same time making a historic moment in a dominant team performance. 

You Might Be Interested In

India Women Take 4-0 Lead Against Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women team could not get India’s demanding total even after putting up a spirited fight, their final score being 191/6. Resistance was shown by the batters from Sri Lanka with their contributions but they could not get to the high scoring pace of India. Pressure was maintained by India’s bowlers and fielders throughout Sri Lanka’s innings and thus no late resurgence was allowed. The result prolonged India’s victorious streak in the series, and one more time the Indians revealed their strength in both batting and bowling which was a sign of strong form as they approached the rest of the tour.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana Carves Her Name Among Women Cricket’s Greats As She Crosses 10,000 International Runs Mark, Could Topple Mithali Raj in 2026

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 10:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ind vs sl wind vs sl women t20IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20IIND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I HighlightsIND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I liveindia women national cricket team vs sri lanka womensmriti mandhanaSmriti Mandhana record

RELATED News

Smriti Mandhana Carves Her Name Among Women Cricket’s Greats As She Crosses 10,000 International Runs Mark, Could Topple Mithali Raj in 2026

India vs Sri Lanka 4th Women’s T20I ​: Chamari Athapaththu Creates History, Becomes First Sri Lankan Woman To…

Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-Origin 24-Year-Old Batter Hits 6,6,6,4 In A Single Over During BBL, Internet Calls Him ‘A Promising Star’

India vs Sri Lanka 4th Women’s T20I LIVE: When And Where To Watch Streaming, Telecast | Check All The Details Inside

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios, Battle Of The Sexes: Date, Time, Rules, When And Where To watch – All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

‘FAST & DECISIVE’: Trump Takes Credit For Thailand–Cambodia Ceasefire, Says ‘United States Has Become The REAL United Nations’

Racial Slurs, Blows With ‘Kadaa’ And Brutal Beating On Head And Neck: Tripura Student Dies After Being Attacked Near Liquor Shop In Dehradun

Rakul Preet Singh’s Brother Named In A Drug Case As A ‘Regular Customer’, Police Launch Manhunt For Aman Preet Singh

‘What Are You Doing?’ Japanese Tourists Fold Hands And Apologize After Facing Harassment For Wearing Swimsuits At Holy Varanasi Ghat On Christmas | Watch

Do You Know Why Apple Earpods Case Are All-White? Tech Giant Once Experimented With These Two Colors But Rejected Them, Here’s Why

Noida Horror: Young Woman’s Body With ‘Hands and Feet Tied’ Found Dumped In A Pile Of Garbage Leaves Police Clueless

‘Gang of Anti-Nationals’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal Slams Congress Over RSS Row, Here’s What Triggered The Clash

‘Naked Invasion’: Why Somalia’s President Is Upset Over Israel’s Recognition Of Somaliland- Here’s What He Said

China Weaponising AI: Taiwan Accuses China Of Using AI To Manipulate Democratic Elections

‘Exaggerated And Inaccurate’: Dhaka Rejects India’s Claims On Minority Violence In Bangladesh, Calls Narrative ‘Misleading’

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: India Women Defeat Sri Lanka Women By 30 Runs As Smriti Mandhana Sets World Record, Take 4-0 Lead

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: India Women Defeat Sri Lanka Women By 30 Runs As Smriti Mandhana Sets World Record, Take 4-0 Lead

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: India Women Defeat Sri Lanka Women By 30 Runs As Smriti Mandhana Sets World Record, Take 4-0 Lead
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: India Women Defeat Sri Lanka Women By 30 Runs As Smriti Mandhana Sets World Record, Take 4-0 Lead
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: India Women Defeat Sri Lanka Women By 30 Runs As Smriti Mandhana Sets World Record, Take 4-0 Lead
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: India Women Defeat Sri Lanka Women By 30 Runs As Smriti Mandhana Sets World Record, Take 4-0 Lead

QUICK LINKS