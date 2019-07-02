NTA UGC NET 2019: The tentative answer keys have been released by the National Testing Agency for the National Eligibility Test (NET) to recruit candidates at the post of assistant professor and awarding junior research fellowship (JRF) on its official website, ntanet.nic.in. Interested candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the individual answer key at the official website.

The answer keys can be challenged through the website ntanet.nic.in. They have also uploaded the candidate question paper and the responses attempted by the candidate on the NTA UGC-NET website. Candidates can check the response sheets along with the tentative answer keys within a stipulated time frame.

However, the final answer keys will be released soon. A total of 9.42 lakh students had appeared for the exam conducted at 615 centres across 237 cities of India. Previously, the exam was conducted by the University Grants Commission, and now since 2018, the NTA had been given the charge.

NTA UGC NET answer key released: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘UGC NET answer key’ link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using credentials

Step 5: Answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the answer keys. Take a print out for future use.

To qualify the UGC NET, candidates need to secure 40 per cent marks, for reserved category candidates. A minimum mark is 35 per cent to qualify for the examination.

The result of re-evaluation, only 6 per cent of candidates will be announced qualified. The result will be declared by July 15, 2019, as per the official notification by the NTA.

Besides this, two lists will be released. Those who would made through JRF will get an additional fellowship for research. The qualifiers of the NET will be eligible for lectureship jobs. Candidates can save their question papers and responses for future use. They can also challenge answer keys until July 3, 2019 till 5 pm.

