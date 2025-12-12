UNBELIEVABLE SURGE! Silver Prices Hit Record ₹2 Lakh Per Kg: The Rally No One Saw Coming

Silver Prices Hit Record High In India, Over 2 lakh crossed
Silver isn’t just shining, it’s blazing. After months of climbing steadily, the white metal has officially smashed through the historic ₹2 lakh per kg mark for the first time ever. On Friday, silver futures on MCX for March delivery jumped ₹1,420 (0.71%) to hit a jaw-dropping ₹2,00,362 per kg, marking the fourth straight day of gains.
But here’s the real twist: while the world was busy chasing gold, silver quietly built up momentum. Its surge over the last few days is part of a larger upward trajectory that has been forming for months. With rising demand for semiconductors, solar panels, EVs, and high-tech manufacturing, global and domestic markets are finally giving silver the spotlight it long deserved.
Experts predict this isn’t a short-lived rally , the long-term trend is pointing fi rmly upward. So yes, silver just surprised the market, and it may not be done surprising us yet.
Silver Prices: Global Silver Surges to Fresh All-Time High
- Global silver prices continue their strong momentum, mirroring the domestic surge.
- Comex silver futures touched a new all-time high of $64.74 per ounce, marking a fresh global peak.
- Robust investor demand is driving the white metal’s upward movement across international markets.
- Optimistic global sentiment and safe-haven appeal are further fueling silver’s sustained rally.
Four-Day Winning Streak Of Silver Prices Enhances Market Hopes
Silver is not simply glittering, it is flaunting. The white metal has investors glued to their screens as it runs through the domestic and global markets as though it is on a mission, having a four-day winning streak. Silver is riding a wave of robust investment demand, optimistic macroeconomic indicators, and soaring industrial demand, particularly in the EV and semiconductor segments that can ingest as much as possible.
The wave has made waves, generated interest and made many curious: is the silver market the new market superstar? One thing is clear, this rally is not sneaking; it is creating a glittering entrance.
(With Inputs From ANI/PTI)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.