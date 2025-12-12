UNBELIEVABLE SURGE! Silver Prices Hit Record ₹2 Lakh Per Kg: The Rally No One Saw Coming

Silver Prices Hit Record High In India, Over 2 lakh crossed

Silver isn’t just shining, it’s blazing. After months of climbing steadily, the white metal has officially smashed through the historic ₹2 lakh per kg mark for the first time ever. On Friday, silver futures on MCX for March delivery jumped ₹1,420 (0.71%) to hit a jaw-dropping ₹2,00,362 per kg, marking the fourth straight day of gains.

But here’s the real twist: while the world was busy chasing gold, silver quietly built up momentum. Its surge over the last few days is part of a larger upward trajectory that has been forming for months. With rising demand for semiconductors, solar panels, EVs, and high-tech manufacturing, global and domestic markets are finally giving silver the spotlight it long deserved.

Experts predict this isn’t a short-lived rally , the long-term trend is pointing fi rmly upward. So yes, silver just surprised the market, and it may not be done surprising us yet.

Silver Prices: Global Silver Surges to Fresh All-Time High

Global silver prices continue their strong momentum , mirroring the domestic surge.

, mirroring the domestic surge. Comex silver futures touched a new all-time high of $64.74 per ounce , marking a fresh global peak.

, marking a fresh global peak. Robust investor demand is driving the white metal’s upward movement across international markets.

is driving the white metal’s upward movement across international markets. Optimistic global sentiment and safe-haven appeal are further fueling silver’s sustained rally.

Four-Day Winning Streak Of Silver Prices Enhances Market Hopes

Silver is not simply glittering, it is flaunting. The white metal has investors glued to their screens as it runs through the domestic and global markets as though it is on a mission, having a four-day winning streak. Silver is riding a wave of robust investment demand, optimistic macroeconomic indicators, and soaring industrial demand, particularly in the EV and semiconductor segments that can ingest as much as possible.

The wave has made waves, generated interest and made many curious: is the silver market the new market superstar? One thing is clear, this rally is not sneaking; it is creating a glittering entrance.

(With Inputs From ANI/PTI)

