HCC Rights Issue Explained: Key Dates, Pricing And Why Investors Are Watching Closely

HCC Rights Issue: Renunciation Window & What It Means to You

And you, HCC shareholder, need to know where you go here, so here is the amusing part, renunciation! The on-market renunciation window closes on Wednesday, December 17, and it provides you with an opportunity to exercise your rights as is the case with regular shares. Prefer a little more privacy? You may go with the off-market line until Friday, the 19th of December. On-market renunciations allow shareholders to sell their rights to willing buyers at a price of their own choice, providing a tidy means of monetising the rights without subscribing to the issue. It is flexibility enclosed in opportunity.

HCC Rights Issue: Post-Issue Shareholding Shake-Up

And this is the ginger, when the rights issue completes, total outstanding shares of HCC will soar to 261 crore as compared to 181 crore. That represents one huge share-base growth, one that would transform the market. It remains to be seen whether you will be a subscriber, seller of rights, or even a spectator, but this rights issue is proving to be a pivotal point in the future of HCC.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Nephrocare IPO Closes Today: GMP Signals Likely Premium Listing – Last Day…