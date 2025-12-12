LIVE TV
Home > Business > HCC Rights Issue Explained: Key Dates, Pricing And Why Investors Are Watching Closely

HCC’s ₹1,000 crore rights issue opens on December 12, offering shares at a steep discount. With key renunciation dates and a major rise in outstanding shares, investors face crucial decisions ahead.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 12, 2025 12:30:34 IST

HCC Rights Issue Launch

The Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. (HCC) is ready to issue an overall ₹1,000 crore rights issue on Friday, December 12. This fund-raising exercise enables the company to raise as much capital as possible without incurring any increment in the debt burden. The rights issue will enable HCC to issue numerous equity shares to its current shareholders at a reduced price, thus giving them room to retain or increase their share in the company.

The technique is common among firms that want to shore up their balance sheets, fund their expansion plans, or satisfy working capital needs in an efficient and effective way.

HCC Rights Issue: Key Stock & Subscription Details

HCC Rights Issue: Renunciation Window & What It Means to You

And you, HCC shareholder, need to know where you go here, so here is the amusing part, renunciation! The on-market renunciation window closes on Wednesday, December 17, and it provides you with an opportunity to exercise your rights as is the case with regular shares. Prefer a little more privacy? You may go with the off-market line until Friday, the 19th of December. On-market renunciations allow shareholders to sell their rights to willing buyers at a price of their own choice, providing a tidy means of monetising the rights without subscribing to the issue. It is flexibility enclosed in opportunity.

HCC Rights Issue: Post-Issue Shareholding Shake-Up

And this is the ginger, when the rights issue completes, total outstanding shares of HCC will soar to 261 crore as compared to 181 crore. That represents one huge share-base growth, one that would transform the market. It remains to be seen whether you will be a subscriber, seller of rights, or even a spectator, but this rights issue is proving to be a pivotal point in the future of HCC.

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 12:30 PM IST
QUICK LINKS