LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Nephrocare IPO Closes Today: GMP Signals Likely Premium Listing – Last Day To Apply! Here’s Everything You Should Know Before The Opportunity Slips Away

Nephrocare IPO Closes Today: GMP Signals Likely Premium Listing – Last Day To Apply! Here’s Everything You Should Know Before The Opportunity Slips Away

Nephrocare Health IPO closes today, with a price band of ₹438–₹460. Investor sentiment is positive, GMP at ₹20 suggests a likely listing at ₹480. Day 2 subscription stood at 0.37x overall.

Nephrocare IPO Closes TodaY
Nephrocare IPO Closes TodaY

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 12, 2025 10:17:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nephrocare IPO Closes Today: GMP Signals Likely Premium Listing – Last Day To Apply! Here’s Everything You Should Know Before The Opportunity Slips Away

Nephrocare Health IPO Day 3: Last Day To Buy Your Part!

Dialysis care has arrived at Dalal Street! The long-awaited Nephrocare Health Services Ltd. IPO opened for bidding on December 10, and today, December 12, is the last day. All the investors have been watching this health-sector debut very closely, with a price range of ₹438–₹460 per share.

Nephrocare is the largest dialysis network in India, operating under the well-known NephroPlus brand, covering 288 cities in 21 states and 4 union territories.

Are you wondering what all the fuss is about?
The whole market is buzzing, with everyone from retail investors to institutions. You are just one click away to participate in this race. Here are all the details you should look at before clicking the ‘BUY’ button.

Nephrocare Health IPO – Key Details & Subscription Status

Category Details
IPO Size ₹871.05 crore
Fresh Issue 0.77 crore shares (₹353.40 crore)
Offer for Sale (OFS) 1.13 crore shares (₹517.64 crore)
Use of Funds ₹129.1 crore for new dialysis centres
₹136 crore for repayment of borrowings
Balance for general corporate purposes
Minimum Retail Application 32 shares (~₹14,720 at top band)
Allotment Date 15 December 2025
Listing Date 17 December 2025 (BSE & NSE, subject to approvals)
IPO Managers ICICI Securities, Ambit, IIFL Capital, Nomura
Registrar Kfin Technologies Ltd
Subscription Status (Day 2) Overall: 0.37x
Retail: 0.47x
NII: 0.23x
QIBs: 0.29x
Employee Portion: 1.26x
Total Bids Received 49.51 lakh shares against 1.32 crore shares on offer

Nephrocare IPO GMP Today

The investor confidence in Nephrocare Health Services Ltd. is optimistic, and the grey market premium (GMP) has gone up to 20 on December 12 compared to 0 before. This implies there is a high likelihood of a listing price of around 480, which will be a 4.34 percent premium above the price range of the IPO.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Is ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Worth Investing In? Experts Give Strong ‘Subscribe’ Ratings – Everything You Need to Know

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 10:17 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BSE IPO listingbusiness newsdialysis care IPOipoIPO GMPIPO newsIPO price bandIPO subscriptionNephrocare Health IPONephrocare IPO 2025NephroPlus IPONSE IPO listingretail IPO

RELATED News

Is ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Worth Investing In? Experts Give Strong ‘Subscribe’ Ratings – Everything You Need to Know

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Global Optimism Soars And US Markets Hit Record Highs

Disney Slams Google For ‘Massive’ Copyright Breach, Labels Gemini AI A ‘Virtual Vending Machine’

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Fed Rate Cut Sparks Sensex–Nifty Comeback, Investors Pocket A Massive ₹2.6 Lakh Crore In Just One Session

How Vijay Shekhar Sharma Went from Auto Driver’s Son to Corporate Giant – Net Worth & Business Growth

LATEST NEWS

Why India-US Relations Strained Under Donald Trump: US Lawmakers Explain How Tariffs, H-1B Visa Changes And Pakistan Outreach Hurt Ties

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Nephrocare IPO Closes Today: GMP Signals Likely Premium Listing – Last Day To Apply! Here’s Everything You Should Know Before The Opportunity Slips Away

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (12.12.2025): Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Why The Theft Of Indian Relics In The UK Has Sparked Global Concern? Everything Decoded

Bangladesh Political Turmoil: Why President Mohammed Shahabuddin Wants To Quit- What’s Brewing Now? Explained

CHATGPT-5.2 Release: Everything You Need to Know About the Game-Changing Update

Diljit Dosanjh – Imtiaz Ali Reunite for Second Film; Singer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Punjab Vlog

Lionel Messi To Unveil Massive 70 Foot Monument During GOAT Tour In Kolkata

Nephrocare IPO Closes Today: GMP Signals Likely Premium Listing – Last Day To Apply! Here’s Everything You Should Know Before The Opportunity Slips Away

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nephrocare IPO Closes Today: GMP Signals Likely Premium Listing – Last Day To Apply! Here’s Everything You Should Know Before The Opportunity Slips Away

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nephrocare IPO Closes Today: GMP Signals Likely Premium Listing – Last Day To Apply! Here’s Everything You Should Know Before The Opportunity Slips Away
Nephrocare IPO Closes Today: GMP Signals Likely Premium Listing – Last Day To Apply! Here’s Everything You Should Know Before The Opportunity Slips Away
Nephrocare IPO Closes Today: GMP Signals Likely Premium Listing – Last Day To Apply! Here’s Everything You Should Know Before The Opportunity Slips Away
Nephrocare IPO Closes Today: GMP Signals Likely Premium Listing – Last Day To Apply! Here’s Everything You Should Know Before The Opportunity Slips Away

QUICK LINKS