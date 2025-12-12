Nephrocare IPO Closes Today: GMP Signals Likely Premium Listing – Last Day To Apply! Here’s Everything You Should Know Before The Opportunity Slips Away

Nephrocare Health IPO Day 3: Last Day To Buy Your Part!

Dialysis care has arrived at Dalal Street! The long-awaited Nephrocare Health Services Ltd. IPO opened for bidding on December 10, and today, December 12, is the last day. All the investors have been watching this health-sector debut very closely, with a price range of ₹438–₹460 per share.

Nephrocare is the largest dialysis network in India, operating under the well-known NephroPlus brand, covering 288 cities in 21 states and 4 union territories.

Are you wondering what all the fuss is about?

The whole market is buzzing, with everyone from retail investors to institutions. You are just one click away to participate in this race. Here are all the details you should look at before clicking the ‘BUY’ button.

Nephrocare Health IPO – Key Details & Subscription Status

Category Details IPO Size ₹871.05 crore Fresh Issue 0.77 crore shares (₹353.40 crore) Offer for Sale (OFS) 1.13 crore shares (₹517.64 crore) Use of Funds ₹129.1 crore for new dialysis centres

₹136 crore for repayment of borrowings

Balance for general corporate purposes Minimum Retail Application 32 shares (~₹14,720 at top band) Allotment Date 15 December 2025 Listing Date 17 December 2025 (BSE & NSE, subject to approvals) IPO Managers ICICI Securities, Ambit, IIFL Capital, Nomura Registrar Kfin Technologies Ltd Subscription Status (Day 2) Overall: 0.37x

Retail: 0.47x

NII: 0.23x

QIBs: 0.29x

Employee Portion: 1.26x Total Bids Received 49.51 lakh shares against 1.32 crore shares on offer Nephrocare IPO GMP Today The investor confidence in Nephrocare Health Services Ltd. is optimistic, and the grey market premium (GMP) has gone up to 20 on December 12 compared to 0 before. This implies there is a high likelihood of a listing price of around 480, which will be a 4.34 percent premium above the price range of the IPO.

