Heartbreaking Moment For Virat Kohli’s Young Fan: Child Breaks Down In Tears After Being Ignored BY RCB Star During Autograph Attempt – WATCH Viral Video

A viral video of a young fan outside Virat Kohli’s hotel room, expressing his sadness over not being able to get an autograph, has caused controversy and started an online discussion about how celebrities should treat fans. After waiting all day outside with high hopes of meeting Kohli, the boy rushed to catch up to him as he entered the lobby but was stopped by security before he could approach. Kohli continued past without acknowledgement, leaving the boy dejected and crying hysterically, as seen in the video shared online.

The video went viral and many people on social media had varying opinions about how Virat should have treated this young boy. Some people expressed disappointment that Virat did not sign the boy’s bat, while others praised him for having respect for his personal space and not signing an autograph just to please someone.

Virat Kohli: Viral video of young fan sparks divided reactions

Nonetheless, many came to Kohli’s rescue and said that there were also hundreds of fans waiting outside at the hotel, so letting one kid through security could cause a disorderly line if let through. A lot of people commenting on social media also suggested that kids should learn from their parents, how to not be crazy with celebrities and obsess about them.

Within that moment off the field came an important moment for Kohli at the same time he reached an essential milestone in the IPL. Kohli was the first player to reach 9000 runs in an IPL season after getting an unbeaten 23 on a minimal scoring chase.

Virat Kohli: Consistency and form continue in IPL 2026

Since the inception of the league in 2008, Kohli has been a dominant presence in the league and has contributed to the success of RCB as an organisation through great performances on the field over the years. The milestone of reaching 9000 runs in the IPL is a true reflection of Kohli’s continued success, loyalty and dominance in the tournament.

Kohli has been on a great run this past few seasons in the IPL. Since IPL 2023, he has been dismissed for less than 10 runs only once in 21 matches, scoring a total of 1087 runs with an average of 72, including one century and 11 fifties.

In IPL 2026, Kohli remains strong, with 351 runs in 8 games. He is currently 4th in the list of highest run scorers of the season and that has proven he is still one of the most reliable batsmen in the league.

Virat Kohli: RCB dominate as team heads towards playoffs

Kohli and RCB have been arguably the best team this season. They have won six of their eight matches, putting them second on the points table, and being in a good position for making the playoffs. Their recent performance against the Delhi Capitals demonstrated their dominance.

The RCB bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled exceptionally well with the new ball, ripping apart the Delhi innings to leave them at 7-5 in their opening overs. A quick-fire 30 runs from Abhishek Porel took Delhi to 75, which is still a very low score to defend. RCB chased it down with ease in just seven overs.

Virat Kohli: Delhi Capitals left stunned after collapse

The defeat came as a shock for Delhi Capitals, especially after they had scored 264-2 in their previous match. Their sudden collapse left captain Axar Patel searching for answers.

“I still don’t understand what happened. But everyone says that in cricket, every day you have to be on your toes, and you have to come back and do the same things again and again. But yes, when you go into the next match, you have to forget this and move on,” he said.

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