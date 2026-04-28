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Home > Business News > Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin Wins Red Dot: Product Design 2026

Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin Wins Red Dot: Product Design 2026

Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin Wins Red Dot: Product Design 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 28, 2026 17:09:16 IST

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Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin Wins Red Dot: Product Design 2026

New Delhi [India], April 28: Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin has been awarded the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026, one of the most respected industrial design honours in the world. Dating back to 1954, the Red Dot Award evaluates thousands of products annually – from medical devices and automobiles to precision hardware and consumer electronics across over 50 categories. Past winners include Apple, Bose, Ferrari, Sony, and Philips.

Within this context, a spirit bottle appearing in Product Design is an anomaly. Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin has been awarded the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026, placing it in a field where alcohol brands rarely exist. The category is not built for packaging. It is built for products that solve, simplify, or rethink use.

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The award recognises two specific departures from conventional bottle design. The first is material: the Cherrapunji bottle is constructed from SS304 stainless steel rather than glass — lighter, more resilient, and built for extended use beyond a single lifecycle. The second is function: integrated into the closure is a calibrated measuring system, a built-in jigger delivering precise 30 ml and 60 ml pours. What is typically an external accessory — a separate tool requiring a separate gesture — becomes part of the object itself.

The interaction compresses into a single sequence: open, measure, pour.

Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin Wins Red Dot: Product Design 2026

The visual language of the bottle, drawing from the landscape and culture of Northeast India, remains, but it does not carry the weight of the design. It is defined by material choice and functional intent. The RedDot jury evaluated the object for clarity of function, efficiency of interaction, and integration of form and use. On all three criteria, it was found to meet the standard of the category.

For Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin, the award does not position the brand within spirits. It places it adjacent to a different lineage — objects designed to perform, not just to be seen.

Website:https://cherrapunji.co/

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/cherrapunji.craft.gin/

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin Wins Red Dot: Product Design 2026

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Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin Wins Red Dot: Product Design 2026

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Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin Wins Red Dot: Product Design 2026
Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin Wins Red Dot: Product Design 2026
Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin Wins Red Dot: Product Design 2026
Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin Wins Red Dot: Product Design 2026

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