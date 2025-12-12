Is ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Worth Investing In? Experts Give Strong ‘Subscribe’ Ratings – Everything You Need to Know

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Day 1 Highlights
ICICI Prudential AMC has finally made its highly anticipated IPO public today, and the subscription is open until December 16, 2025. The offer has already generated a lot of interest on Dalal Street, with a price band of ₹2061, ₹2165 per share. The massive ₹10,602.65 crore issue is a pure Offer for Sale (OFS), which means that the entire amount will go to the promoters and not the company’s balance sheet.
However, investors are not disappointed; the excitement is genuine as this marquee IPO is bringing India’s fast-growing asset management space to the fore. Day 1 mood? Skeptical, joyful, and all set to click that bid button.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO , Key Details
|Category
|Details
|IPO GMP Today
|Shares trading at ₹120 premium in grey market
|IPO Dates
|Open: 11 Dec 2025
Close: 16 Dec 2025
|Price Band
|₹2061 – ₹2165 per share
|IPO Size
|₹10,602.65 crore (Fully OFS)
|Lot Size
|1 lot = 6 shares
|Allotment Date
|Expected on 17 Dec 2025
|Registrar
|KFin Technologies Ltd.
|Lead Managers
|Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, BOFA Securities, Axis Capital, CLSA, IIFL, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Nomura, SBI Capital, ICICI Securities, Goldman Sachs, Avendus, BNP Paribas, HDFC Bank, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, UBS India
|Listing Date
|Likely on 19 Dec 2025 (BSE & NSE)
