Home > Business > Is ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Worth Investing In? Experts Give Strong 'Subscribe' Ratings – Everything You Need to Know

Is ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Worth Investing In? Experts Give Strong ‘Subscribe’ Ratings – Everything You Need to Know

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO opens with strong investor interest. Price band ₹2061–₹2165, fully OFS of ₹10,602.65 crore. Experts recommend ‘Subscribe’ citing robust financials, market leadership, and long-term growth prospects.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 12, 2025 09:44:45 IST

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Day 1 Highlights

ICICI Prudential AMC has finally made its highly anticipated IPO public today, and the subscription is open until December 16, 2025. The offer has already generated a lot of interest on Dalal Street, with a price band of ₹2061, ₹2165 per share. The massive ₹10,602.65 crore issue is a pure Offer for Sale (OFS), which means that the entire amount will go to the promoters and not the company’s balance sheet.

However, investors are not disappointed; the excitement is genuine as this marquee IPO is bringing India’s fast-growing asset management space to the fore. Day 1 mood? Skeptical, joyful, and all set to click that bid button.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO , Key Details

Category Details
IPO GMP Today Shares trading at ₹120 premium in grey market
IPO Dates Open: 11 Dec 2025
Close: 16 Dec 2025
Price Band ₹2061 – ₹2165 per share
IPO Size ₹10,602.65 crore (Fully OFS)
Lot Size 1 lot = 6 shares
Allotment Date Expected on 17 Dec 2025
Registrar KFin Technologies Ltd.
Lead Managers Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, BOFA Securities, Axis Capital, CLSA, IIFL, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Nomura, SBI Capital, ICICI Securities, Goldman Sachs, Avendus, BNP Paribas, HDFC Bank, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, UBS India
Listing Date Likely on 19 Dec 2025 (BSE & NSE)

Should You Apply ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Or Not? Here’s What the Experts Say

Are you still hesitating to click the Apply button for the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO? According to the stock market experts, the answer is clear , just do it! Mehta Equities, Anand Rathi, and other top brokerages have all issued a strong ‘Subscribe’ recommendation due to the company’s excellent financials, a well-established brand, and the overall growth of the industry.

Mehta Equities advocates a long-term subscribe and points out that the company’s revenue growth is impressive and PE is 33x, which is justified by the company’s digital-leading position. Anand Rathi recommends a medium-to-long-term subscribe and mentions the company’s strong market share and profitability compared to competitors like HDFC AMC and Nippon AMC. Other brokerages such as Adroit, Arihant, Sharekhan, and Swastika also support the IPO. 

(With Inputs)
First published on: Dec 12, 2025 9:44 AM IST
