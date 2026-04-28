IPL 2026 Purple Cap Race: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Takes Lead, Top Bowlers Battle for Most Wickets — Check Full List

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Holder: Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the Purple Cap seem like a match made in heaven. It may sound like hyperbole, but fans who watched the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday would agree. Popularly known as Bhuvi, he turned back the clock with a sensational spell, wreaking havoc against Delhi in Match 39 of IPL 2026.
In his three-over spell, Bhuvneshwar picked up three wickets while conceding just five runs. With this performance, the RCB pacer not only blew away Delhi’s batting order but also surged to the top of the IPL 2026 Purple Cap list — awarded to the bowler with the most wickets in a season.
Currently, Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings with 14 wickets in eight matches. He is followed by Anshul Kamboj of Chennai Super Kings and Eshan Malinga of Sunrisers Hyderabad, both of whom also have 14 wickets from eight matches.
Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals) and Prince Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants) are other notable names in the top five, with 13 wickets each. Kagiso Rabada of Gujarat Titans also has 13 wickets in eight matches and sits sixth on the list.
Meanwhile, the best bowling figures in IPL 2026 so far belong to Mohsin Khan of Lucknow Super Giants, who returned with figures of 5/23 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.
IPL 2026 Purple Cap List So Far…
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Inns
|Overs
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|B Kumar
|RCB
|8
|8
|31
|236
|14
|3/5
|16.85
|7.61
|13.28
|A Kamboj
|CSK
|8
|8
|27.4
|237
|14
|3/22
|16.92
|8.56
|11.85
|E Malinga
|SRH
|8
|8
|27
|255
|14
|4/32
|18.21
|9.44
|11.57
|JC Archer
|RR
|8
|8
|29
|233
|13
|3/20
|17.92
|8.03
|13.38
|Prince Yadav
|LSG
|8
|8
|30
|242
|13
|3/32
|18.61
|8.06
|13.84
|K Rabada
|GT
|8
|8
|31
|294
|13
|3/25
|22.61
|9.48
|14.3
|M Prasidh Krishna
|GT
|7
|7
|26
|269
|12
|4/28
|22.41
|10.34
|13
|Ravi Bishnoi
|RR
|8
|8
|24
|229
|11
|4/41
|20.81
|9.54
|13.09
|Mohsin Khan
|LSG
|4
|4
|16
|102
|9
|5/23
|11.33
|6.37
|10.66
|KH Pandya
|RCB
|8
|8
|27
|239
|9
|2/30
|26.55
|8.85
|18
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2025:
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Wkts
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Runs
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|GT
|25
|15
|15
|59
|488
|4/41
|19.52
|8.27
|14.16
|1
|0
|2
|Noor Ahmad
|CSK
|24
|14
|14
|50
|408
|4/18
|17
|8.16
|12.5
|2
|0
|3
|Josh Hazlewood
|RCB
|22
|12
|12
|44
|386
|4/33
|17.54
|8.77
|12
|1
|0
|4
|Trent Boult
|MI
|22
|16
|16
|57.4
|517
|4/26
|23.5
|8.96
|15.72
|1
|0
|5
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|21
|17
|16
|58.2
|518
|3/16
|24.66
|8.88
|16.66
|0
|0
|6
|Sai Kishore
|GT
|19
|15
|15
|42.3
|393
|3/30
|20.68
|9.24
|13.42
|0
|0
|7
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|18
|12
|12
|47.2
|316
|4/22
|17.55
|6.67
|15.77
|1
|0
|8
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|KKR
|17
|13
|13
|50
|383
|3/22
|22.52
|7.66
|17.64
|0
|0
|9
|Krunal Pandya
|RCB
|17
|15
|15
|46
|379
|4/45
|22.29
|8.23
|16.23
|1
|0
|10
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|RCB
|17
|14
|14
|52
|483
|3/33
|28.41
|9.28
|18.35
|0
|0
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2024
|POS
|Player
|Team
|Wkts
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Runs
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
|Harshal Patel
|PBKS
|24
|14
|14
|49
|477
|3/15
|19.87
|9.73
|12.25
|0
|0
|2
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|KKR
|21
|15
|14
|50
|402
|3/16
|19.14
|8.04
|14.28
|0
|0
|3
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|20
|13
|13
|51.5
|336
|5/21
|16.8
|6.48
|15.55
|0
|1
|4
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|19
|14
|14
|51.2
|465
|4/19
|24.47
|9.05
|16.21
|1
|0
|5
|Harshit Rana
|KKR
|19
|13
|11
|42.1
|383
|3/24
|20.15
|9.08
|13.31
|0
|0
|6
|Avesh Khan
|RR
|19
|16
|15
|54.5
|526
|3/27
|27.68
|9.59
|17.31
|0
|0
|7
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|19
|14
|14
|50.2
|505
|4/29
|26.57
|10.03
|15.89
|1
|0
|8
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|19
|15
|14
|29.2
|295
|3/19
|15.52
|10.05
|9.26
|0
|0
|9
|Pat Cummins
|SRH
|18
|16
|16
|61
|566
|3/43
|31.44
|9.27
|20.33
|0
|0
|10
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|18
|15
|15
|58
|546
|3/11
|30.33
|9.41
|19.33
|0
|0
The Indian Premier League 2026 season is going on. It is getting really exciting to see who will get the Purple Cap. There are good bowlers who are doing a great job and winning matches for their teams. Some bowlers started well and set a high standard.. The Indian Premier League 2026 is a tournament where things can change very quickly. Every game is important. The standings can change after each game. The bowlers who can do well all the time and also do well when it really matters will be the ones who finish on top. The Premier League 2026 fans can look forward to a great fight between the best bowlers in the league as the season gets to its final stages. The Purple Cap is what all these bowlers want. It will be exciting to see who gets it.
Purple Cap Holder: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Harshal Patel :
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|Overs
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|IPL 2026
|B Kumar
|RCB
|8
|8
|31
|236
|14
|3/5
|16.85
|7.61
|13.28
|–
|–
|IPL 2025
|Prasidh Krishna
|GT
|15
|15
|59
|488
|25
|4/41
|19.52
|8.27
|14.16
|1
|0
|IPL 2024
|Harshal Patel
|PBKS
|14
|14
|49
|477
|24
|3/15
|19.87
|9.73
|12.25
|0
|0
Also Read :
I am a seasoned writer with 2.5 years of experience who presently works at ITV Digital. I specializes in entertainment journalism, reporting on the newest Bollywood news as well as compelling healthy lifestyle pieces. I am master at creating material around popular issues and internet buzz, bringing unique, reader-friendly viewpoints to every item i write