IPL 2026 Purple Cap Race: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Takes Lead, Top Bowlers Battle for Most Wickets — Check Full List

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Holder: Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the Purple Cap seem like a match made in heaven. It may sound like hyperbole, but fans who watched the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday would agree. Popularly known as Bhuvi, he turned back the clock with a sensational spell, wreaking havoc against Delhi in Match 39 of IPL 2026.

In his three-over spell, Bhuvneshwar picked up three wickets while conceding just five runs. With this performance, the RCB pacer not only blew away Delhi’s batting order but also surged to the top of the IPL 2026 Purple Cap list — awarded to the bowler with the most wickets in a season.

Currently, Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings with 14 wickets in eight matches. He is followed by Anshul Kamboj of Chennai Super Kings and Eshan Malinga of Sunrisers Hyderabad, both of whom also have 14 wickets from eight matches.

Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals) and Prince Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants) are other notable names in the top five, with 13 wickets each. Kagiso Rabada of Gujarat Titans also has 13 wickets in eight matches and sits sixth on the list.

Meanwhile, the best bowling figures in IPL 2026 so far belong to Mohsin Khan of Lucknow Super Giants, who returned with figures of 5/23 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

IPL 2026 Purple Cap List So Far…

Player Team Matches Inns Overs Runs Wickets Best Bowling Average Economy Strike Rate B Kumar RCB 8 8 31 236 14 3/5 16.85 7.61 13.28 A Kamboj CSK 8 8 27.4 237 14 3/22 16.92 8.56 11.85 E Malinga SRH 8 8 27 255 14 4/32 18.21 9.44 11.57 JC Archer RR 8 8 29 233 13 3/20 17.92 8.03 13.38 Prince Yadav LSG 8 8 30 242 13 3/32 18.61 8.06 13.84 K Rabada GT 8 8 31 294 13 3/25 22.61 9.48 14.3 M Prasidh Krishna GT 7 7 26 269 12 4/28 22.41 10.34 13 Ravi Bishnoi RR 8 8 24 229 11 4/41 20.81 9.54 13.09 Mohsin Khan LSG 4 4 16 102 9 5/23 11.33 6.37 10.66 KH Pandya RCB 8 8 27 239 9 2/30 26.55 8.85 18

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2025:

Pos Player Team Wkts Mat Inns Overs Runs BBI Avg Econ SR 4W 5W 1 Prasidh Krishna GT 25 15 15 59 488 4/41 19.52 8.27 14.16 1 0 2 Noor Ahmad CSK 24 14 14 50 408 4/18 17 8.16 12.5 2 0 3 Josh Hazlewood RCB 22 12 12 44 386 4/33 17.54 8.77 12 1 0 4 Trent Boult MI 22 16 16 57.4 517 4/26 23.5 8.96 15.72 1 0 5 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 21 17 16 58.2 518 3/16 24.66 8.88 16.66 0 0 6 Sai Kishore GT 19 15 15 42.3 393 3/30 20.68 9.24 13.42 0 0 7 Jasprit Bumrah MI 18 12 12 47.2 316 4/22 17.55 6.67 15.77 1 0 8 Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 17 13 13 50 383 3/22 22.52 7.66 17.64 0 0 9 Krunal Pandya RCB 17 15 15 46 379 4/45 22.29 8.23 16.23 1 0 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB 17 14 14 52 483 3/33 28.41 9.28 18.35 0 0

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2024

POS Player Team Wkts Mat Inns Overs Runs BBI Avg Econ SR 4W 5W 1 Harshal Patel PBKS 24 14 14 49 477 3/15 19.87 9.73 12.25 0 0 2 Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 21 15 14 50 402 3/16 19.14 8.04 14.28 0 0 3 Jasprit Bumrah MI 20 13 13 51.5 336 5/21 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1 4 T Natarajan SRH 19 14 14 51.2 465 4/19 24.47 9.05 16.21 1 0 5 Harshit Rana KKR 19 13 11 42.1 383 3/24 20.15 9.08 13.31 0 0 6 Avesh Khan RR 19 16 15 54.5 526 3/27 27.68 9.59 17.31 0 0 7 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 19 14 14 50.2 505 4/29 26.57 10.03 15.89 1 0 8 Andre Russell KKR 19 15 14 29.2 295 3/19 15.52 10.05 9.26 0 0 9 Pat Cummins SRH 18 16 16 61 566 3/43 31.44 9.27 20.33 0 0 10 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 18 15 15 58 546 3/11 30.33 9.41 19.33 0 0



The Indian Premier League 2026 season is going on. It is getting really exciting to see who will get the Purple Cap. There are good bowlers who are doing a great job and winning matches for their teams. Some bowlers started well and set a high standard.. The Indian Premier League 2026 is a tournament where things can change very quickly. Every game is important. The standings can change after each game. The bowlers who can do well all the time and also do well when it really matters will be the ones who finish on top. The Premier League 2026 fans can look forward to a great fight between the best bowlers in the league as the season gets to its final stages. The Purple Cap is what all these bowlers want. It will be exciting to see who gets it.

Purple Cap Holder: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Harshal Patel :



Year Player Team Matches Innings Overs Runs Wickets Best Bowling Average Economy Strike Rate 4W 5W IPL 2026 B Kumar RCB 8 8 31 236 14 3/5 16.85 7.61 13.28 – – IPL 2025 Prasidh Krishna GT 15 15 59 488 25 4/41 19.52 8.27 14.16 1 0 IPL 2024 Harshal Patel PBKS 14 14 49 477 24 3/15 19.87 9.73 12.25 0 0



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