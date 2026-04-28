Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 To be Released Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download

The Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 for Class 10 and 12 students will be announced on April 29 at 2:30 p.m. via press conference. The results will be online live after the announcement. The information was confirmed by state School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav. The news will be a relief for lakhs of students waiting for the results.

Chhattisgarh Board result 2026: When will CGBSE results be declared

The CGBSE Class 10 and 12 results, 2026, will be declared on April 29 at 2:30 p.m. The board will make the announcement in a press conference followed by activation of result links on official sites. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy to avoid any hiccups while checking their scores.

CGBSE result 2026: Where to check Class 10 and 12 results

After the announcement students can check their results on the official websites: cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Besides websites, the students can also download their scorecards from DigiLocker, which will act as an alternate option when there is a spike in traffic.

Chhattisgarh Board result 2026: How to check scores online

Students can check the following steps of the Chhattisgarh board result:

Go to the official website cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in

Click on the link ‘CGBSE 10th Result 2026’ or ‘CGBSE 12th Result 2026’.

Enter the roll number and the required details

Click on submit

The result will be displayed on your screen

Download and print it for future reference.

Students will be loading slowly due to high traffic and can redo the process.

CGBSE exam 2026: When were the exams conducted

The Class 10 board exam was held from 21 Feb to 13 March 2026. The Class 12 exam was conducted from 20 Feb to 18 March 2026. Both exams were held in one shift from 9 AM to 12:15 PM in various centres in the state.

Chhattisgarh Board result 2026: What is the passing criteria

According to the board regulations, the minimum qualification marks are required to be secured to be successful. Candidates with 33 to 40 marks will get a D grade through the grading system. Students should meet the subject-wise passing marks to be considered successful.

CGBSE result 2026: What were last year’s trends

The Chhattisgarh Board announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results in 2025 on 7 May. The pass percentage of Class 10 was 76.53 per cent, while that of Class 12 was 81.87 per cent. Thousands of students successfully passed the exam, and some top-of-the-class students achieved more than 98 per cent marks.

Chhattisgarh Board result 2026: What should students do after the result

Students should closely verify the details of the result, such as their name, roll number, and subject-wise marks. If any mistake is noticed, it should be reported to the school authorities immediately. After that, they can apply for admission to higher classes or request revaluation. Since the result will be announced, students are encouraged to remain composed and make plans for their future.

Also Read: TS SSC Result 2026 Expected Shortly at results.bse.telangana.gov.in: Check Telangana Class 10 Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marks Memo