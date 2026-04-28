Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 To be Released Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ABC News Athens Karachi Pitch Report Today Devendra Fadnavis Love Jihad Income Tax Department India rcb nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms Allahabad High Court domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news ABC News Athens Karachi Pitch Report Today Devendra Fadnavis Love Jihad Income Tax Department India rcb nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms Allahabad High Court domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news ABC News Athens Karachi Pitch Report Today Devendra Fadnavis Love Jihad Income Tax Department India rcb nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms Allahabad High Court domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news ABC News Athens Karachi Pitch Report Today Devendra Fadnavis Love Jihad Income Tax Department India rcb nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms Allahabad High Court domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ABC News Athens Karachi Pitch Report Today Devendra Fadnavis Love Jihad Income Tax Department India rcb nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms Allahabad High Court domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news ABC News Athens Karachi Pitch Report Today Devendra Fadnavis Love Jihad Income Tax Department India rcb nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms Allahabad High Court domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news ABC News Athens Karachi Pitch Report Today Devendra Fadnavis Love Jihad Income Tax Department India rcb nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms Allahabad High Court domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news ABC News Athens Karachi Pitch Report Today Devendra Fadnavis Love Jihad Income Tax Department India rcb nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms Allahabad High Court domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 To be Released Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 To be Released Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is set to declare the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 students on April 29 at 2:30 pm.

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 28, 2026 17:42:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 To be Released Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download

The Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 for Class 10 and 12 students will be announced on April 29 at 2:30 p.m. via press conference. The results will be online live after the announcement. The information was confirmed by state School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav. The news will be a relief for lakhs of students waiting for the results.

Chhattisgarh Board result 2026: When will CGBSE results be declared

The CGBSE Class 10 and 12 results, 2026, will be declared on April 29 at 2:30 p.m. The board will make the announcement in a press conference followed by activation of result links on official sites. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy to avoid any hiccups while checking their scores.

CGBSE result 2026: Where to check Class 10 and 12 results

After the announcement students can check their results on the official websites: cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Besides websites, the students can also download their scorecards from DigiLocker, which will act as an alternate option when there is a spike in traffic.

You Might Be Interested In

Chhattisgarh Board result 2026: How to check scores online

Students can check the following steps of the Chhattisgarh board result:

  • Go to the official website cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in
  • Click on the link ‘CGBSE 10th Result 2026’ or ‘CGBSE 12th Result 2026’. 
  • Enter the roll number and the required details 
  • Click on submit
  • The result will be displayed on your screen
  • Download and print it for future reference.

Students will be loading slowly due to high traffic and can redo the process.

CGBSE exam 2026: When were the exams conducted

The Class 10 board exam was held from 21 Feb to 13 March 2026. The Class 12 exam was conducted from 20 Feb to 18 March 2026. Both exams were held in one shift from 9 AM to 12:15 PM in various centres in the state.

Chhattisgarh Board result 2026: What is the passing criteria

According to the board regulations, the minimum qualification marks are required to be secured to be successful. Candidates with 33 to 40 marks will get a D grade through the grading system. Students should meet the subject-wise passing marks to be considered successful.

CGBSE result 2026: What were last year’s trends

The Chhattisgarh Board announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results in 2025 on 7 May. The pass percentage of Class 10 was 76.53 per cent, while that of Class 12 was 81.87 per cent. Thousands of students successfully passed the exam, and some top-of-the-class students achieved more than 98 per cent marks.

Chhattisgarh Board result 2026: What should students do after the result

Students should closely verify the details of the result, such as their name, roll number, and subject-wise marks. If any mistake is noticed, it should be reported to the school authorities immediately. After that, they can apply for admission to higher classes or request revaluation. Since the result will be announced, students are encouraged to remain composed and make plans for their future.

Also Read: TS SSC Result 2026 Expected Shortly at results.bse.telangana.gov.in: Check Telangana Class 10 Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marks Memo

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CGBSECGBSE 10th result 2026CGBSE 12th result 2026CGBSE exam 2026CGBSE result 2026Chhattisgarh Board result 2026Chhattisgarh Board result date

RELATED News

TS SSC Result 2026 Expected Shortly at results.bse.telangana.gov.in: Check Telangana Class 10 Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marks Memo

Assam HS Result Toppers List 2026 Released at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Merit List, Pass Percentage and Stream-wise Performance

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Direct Result Link, Date, Time, and Steps To Download Marksheet

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2026 Notification Out at rbi.org.in: Apply for 60 Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Dates and Selection Process

ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Direct Link Result, Latest Updates, Date, Time, and Steps to Download

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationship With Dehradun-Based Model And Actress — All You Need To Know

Prime Cable Industries Limited Reports 66 Percent Revenue Growth in FY26; Secures Largest-ever Order

Top 10 Movies on Netflix With Mind-Blowing Twists (2026): Best Thriller Films With Shocking Endings

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 To be Released Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Race: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Takes Lead, Top Bowlers Battle for Most Wickets — Check Full List

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming Details: Where and How to Watch ISU vs PSZ Match in India, Dubai, UAE and Rest of the World

What Is The New Price Of Sony PS5 Pro In India? Rates Surge Across US, UK, Europe And Asia; Check If Gamers Here Have To Pay More Soon

A Grand Beginning: Engagement Celebrated in Royal Splendor

East Bengal vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Launched In India: 2.0L Turbo Engine, Sporty Styling Upgrades, And Premium Interior, Check All Specs And Price

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 To be Released Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 To be Released Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 To be Released Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 To be Released Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 To be Released Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 To be Released Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in: Check CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download

QUICK LINKS