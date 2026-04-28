TS SSC Result 2026 Expected Shortly at results.bse.telangana.gov.in: Check Telangana Class 10 Result Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marks Memo

The Telangana Board will announce the TS SSC Result 2026 tomorrow (April 29) at 2 pm. The results are expected to bring relief to more than 5 lakh Class 10 students who have been anxiously waiting for the much-awaited TS SSC results. The results will be announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, on the official website and other digital platforms. Students who appeared for the SSC public examinations are requested to share their exam hall ticket number and check the TS SSC result online after the result link is activated.

TS SSC result 2026: When will Telangana Class 10 result be declared

The TS SSC Result 2026 will be announced tomorrow, on April 29, at 2 pm. The official results declaration ceremony will be held at the Godavari Auditorium, Hyderabad, in the presence of senior education officials. With more than 5 lakh candidates seeking TS SSC result, keep your login details handy and stay tuned

How many candidates appeared for TS SSC result 2026

A total of 528,239 candidates appeared for Telangana SSC examinations 2026, from 14th March to 16th April. The exams were conducted at 2,676 centres in the state. The TS SSC result is highly awaited by students, as it marks their future journey towards higher secondary education.

Where can I check the Telangana Class 10 result? TS SSC result 2026

The TS SSC Result 2026 can be checked on the following official websites: results. bse.telangana.gov.in, school.edu.telangana.gov.in, results.bsetelangana.org.

The Telangana SSC result will also be posted on the India Today result portal and through the MeeSeva WhatsApp service, allowing alternative access to the results in case of a heavy site load.

TS SSC result 2026: How to check marks memo online

Download the Telangana Class 10 marks memo by following these steps:

Open the Telangana Board’s official website.

Click on ‘TS SSC Result 2026’.

Enter hall ticket number

Submit

View the marks memo and download it

Keep a printout for the future. In case of delay in download due to traffic, students are requested to try again.

TS SSC result 2026: What is the passing criteria

To clear the TS SSC examinations, students need to obtain at least a 35 per cent mark in all subjects. The board may also apply subject-wise criteria. The online marks memo will be provisional. The original marks memo will be sent later to the students through their schools.

TS SSC result 2026: Who will announce the results

The result of the examinations will be declared by K. Keshava Rao, minister to the government of Telangana. Senior officials of the education department are also expected to be present at the result declaration. Their presence highlights the importance attached to the Class 10 board exams in the academic future of the students.

TS SSC result 2026: What was last year’s performance

The TS SSC result was announced on April 30, 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 92.78 per cent. Girls surpassed boys by achieving 94.26 per cent while boys secured 91.32 per percent. This trend helps to understand the performance and expectations for this year’s result.

TS SSC result 2026: What should students do after the result?

After publishing the result, students should verify that all the details mentioned in the marks memo are correct, such as name, hall ticket number, and subject-wise marks. If there is any difference, they should inform the school authorities immediately. Students can then continue with admissions for intermediate courses or apply for revaluation. As the result is about to be published, students need to remain calm and focused on their next steps in academics.

Also Read: Assam HS Result Toppers List 2026 Released at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Merit List, Pass Percentage and Stream-wise Performance