Bihar Anganwadi Worker Forced To Prove Illness, Seen Arriving At School With IV Drip; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

Bihar: A disturbing video from Katihar, Bihar, is drawing sharp reactions online after showing a visibly ill Anganwadi worker being taken to her workplace while still on medical support. The clip has raised serious concerns about how frontline workers are treated.

Woman Arrives At Work Despite Critical Condition

In the video, the woman appears extremely weak, struggling to walk and supported by her husband, who is seen holding a saline bottle attached to her hand. She looks unsteady and in visible discomfort as she is escorted into what appears to be a government nursery office.

According to claims shared along with the video, the worker had fallen ill and was unable to report for duty. However, when her husband informed officials, he was allegedly asked to bring her in person as proof of her condition.

Dispute Inside Office Caught On Camera

The situation escalates inside the office, where a heated exchange takes place. People accompanying the woman question an official about why she was made to come in despite her health condition. The argument, recorded in a local dialect, centres around the lack of consideration shown towards her situation.

The video has since spread widely on social media, triggering anger and concern over workplace pressure on Anganwadi staff.

Social Media Reacts Strongly

Many users have criticised the alleged treatment of the worker, calling it insensitive and inhumane. Some questioned the system that forces employees to prove illness in such conditions, while others pointed to broader issues around labour rights and dignity in public sector roles.

The incident has reignited debate over medical leave policies and working conditions for grassroots workers across India.

(NewsX does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.)

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