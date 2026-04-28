IMD Issues Orange Alert For Thunderstorms In Bihar, Jharkhand And Odisha; Scientist Warns Of Heavy Rainfall Across Northeast India In Coming Days

Amid intense heat in several regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh weather alerts, pointing to thunderstorms, rainfall and a possible dip in temperatures in the coming days.

Thunderstorms To Bring Relief In North India

IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava said parts of north India that have been under a heatwave for nearly two weeks may finally see some relief. A western disturbance is expected to trigger thunderstorm activity in the Western Himalayas and nearby plains.

States such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to witness thunderstorms and hailstorms. Punjab and Haryana may also see strong winds reaching up to 60 km/h, which could bring down temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

Orange Alert For Eastern States

An orange alert has been issued for Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, where severe thunderstorms are expected. These regions may experience strong winds, lightning and possible hail, with wind speeds touching around 60 km/h.

At the same time, heatwave conditions are expected to continue in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Marathwada, though officials say the intensity may gradually ease.

Heavy Rainfall Warning In Northeast

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across northeastern states over the next week. Red alerts have been issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, indicating the likelihood of intense rainfall activity.

Residents of Delhi and the NCR region may get some relief from the heat, with light rain and gusty winds expected. Temperatures are likely to drop slightly, with maximum levels hovering around 38°C.

Health Advisory Issued Amid Heatwave

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has asked all states and Union Territories to stay prepared for heatwave-related emergencies. Authorities have been advised to set up dedicated heat stroke units, ensure ambulance readiness, share early warnings and report cases in real time through the government’s health monitoring system.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Who Is Shahid Sameer Sanadi? 22-Year-Old Arrested In Maharashtra For Sexually Exploiting More Than 15 Women, Blackmailing Them With Obscene Videos; Bigger ‘Love Jihad’ Network Suspected