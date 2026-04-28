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Home > Business News > A Grand Beginning: Engagement Celebrated in Royal Splendor

A Grand Beginning: Engagement Celebrated in Royal Splendor

A Grand Beginning: Engagement Celebrated in Royal Splendor

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 28, 2026 17:33:18 IST

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A Grand Beginning: Engagement Celebrated in Royal Splendor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: ‘Masalaking’ Dhananjay Datar and his wife Vandana hosted a grand engagement celebration for their son, Rohit Datar and Saniya Narawade at the iconic ‘Hotel Taj Lands End’ in Mumbai. On this beautiful evening, family, friends, and well-wishers came together to bless the couple as they embarked on a new chapter in their lives.

The celebration featured a spectacular musical evening with renowned singers Sudesh Bhosale and Vaishali Samant, whose performances created an electrifying atmosphere. Adding to the musical charm, was Siddhant Bhosale too who enthralled guests with his melodious voice. It was a delight to witness the groom’s mother, Vandana dance to the beats, showing her joy and excitement on this special occasion.

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The event also showcased vibrant dance performances by celebrated actresses Sonalee Kulkarni of Natrang fame, and Mansi Naik, bringing energy and glamour to the festivities. The evening was hosted by Siddharth Chandekar, whose lively presence ensured an engaging celebration.

A Grand Beginning: Engagement Celebrated in Royal Splendor

A standout highlight was the unique ring ceremony, where the engagement rings descended via a drone, adding a modern and delightful touch to the traditional proceedings, leaving the guests spellbound!

“On this day we wish the couple a lifetime of togetherness, blessings and countless reasons to rejoice”, beamed Dhananjay Datar. 

Saniya’s parents, Seema & Kumar Narawade, were happy to welcome family and friends, celebrating the occasion with warmth and joy. Rohit’s elder brother, Hrishikesh, and his wife Akanksha also lovingly greeted the guests and joined in the celebrations with enthusiasm, dancing and sharing in the happiness of the evening.

The evening concluded with guests indulging in a delicious spread of gourmet cuisine, making it a truly memorable celebration of love, joy, and togetherness.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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A Grand Beginning: Engagement Celebrated in Royal Splendor

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A Grand Beginning: Engagement Celebrated in Royal Splendor
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