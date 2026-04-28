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Home > Regionals News > Dinner Argument Turns Deadly In Telangana: Wife Hacks Husband To Death After Quarrel Over No Chicken Goes Horribly Wrong

Dinner Argument Turns Deadly In Telangana: Wife Hacks Husband To Death After Quarrel Over No Chicken Goes Horribly Wrong

A heated argument over chicken curry turned fatal in Telangana’s Kamareddy after a woman allegedly killed her husband with a sickle.

Dinner Argument Turns Deadly In Telangana (AI IMAGE)
Dinner Argument Turns Deadly In Telangana (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 28, 2026 18:14:54 IST

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Dinner Argument Turns Deadly In Telangana: Wife Hacks Husband To Death After Quarrel Over No Chicken Goes Horribly Wrong

TELANGANA CRIME: A fight over chicken curry ended in tragedy in Kamareddy, Telangana, late Saturday night. Shivaji, a 28-year-old scrap vendor, got into an argument with his wife, Laxmi, because she hadn’t cooked chicken curry for dinner, according to the Times of India. Things went downhill fast. Laxmi allegedly grabbed a sickle and attacked Shivaji, killing him on the spot. He died from severe bleeding before anyone could help.

Wife Kills Husband After Argument Over Chicken Goes Wrong

It all started around 9 p.m. Shivaji was upset about dinner, and the argument got heated enough that two relatives, Dadaiah and Sharada, came over to calm things down. They managed to get the couple to settle for a bit, but as soon as they left, the fight picked up again. Shivaji blamed Laxmi not only for the dinner but also for other things at home.

Another relative, Nandini, tried to stop them, but neither Shivaji nor Laxmi backed off. That’s when Laxmi, apparently at her breaking point, grabbed the sickle and struck Shivaji’s neck. He collapsed and also hit his head in the fall. Kamareddy inspector B Narahari told TOI, “He died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.”

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The Couple Fought Often, Elders Stepped In Several Times

Shivaji and Laxmi had been married for six years and had two daughters. They’d moved into a rented house owned by Dadaiah about six months ago. Family told police the couple fought often, and elders had stepped in several times over the years to help settle things.

Shivaji’s older brother, Suri, filed a complaint, and police charged Laxmi with murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After a post-mortem, the body was handed over to Shivaji’s family. Laxmi was arrested on Monday and will be brought before a judge for remand.

Previous Heinous Crime in Telangana

In April 2026, families in Telangana’s Hanumakonda district are reeling after a woman and her two daughters were discovered dead in a family-owned swimming pool. The incident occurred on Thursday morning in Punnela village, Hanumakonda, causing shock and anger among family members and villagers.

Farhat (26), pregnant with her third child and her daughters, Umera (8) and Ayesha (6) were the victims. The deceased family had a swimming pool near the Warangal-Khammam national highway, and it was their livelihood. As per the preliminary investigation, the family visited the pool on Wednesday night. This is when the woman and her daughters reportedly drowned.

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Dinner Argument Turns Deadly In Telangana: Wife Hacks Husband To Death After Quarrel Over No Chicken Goes Horribly Wrong

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Dinner Argument Turns Deadly In Telangana: Wife Hacks Husband To Death After Quarrel Over No Chicken Goes Horribly Wrong

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Dinner Argument Turns Deadly In Telangana: Wife Hacks Husband To Death After Quarrel Over No Chicken Goes Horribly Wrong
Dinner Argument Turns Deadly In Telangana: Wife Hacks Husband To Death After Quarrel Over No Chicken Goes Horribly Wrong
Dinner Argument Turns Deadly In Telangana: Wife Hacks Husband To Death After Quarrel Over No Chicken Goes Horribly Wrong
Dinner Argument Turns Deadly In Telangana: Wife Hacks Husband To Death After Quarrel Over No Chicken Goes Horribly Wrong

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