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Home > Business > Tasman.in Redefines Global Talent Acquisition with a Commitment to Integrity and Borderless Opportunity

Tasman.in Redefines Global Talent Acquisition with a Commitment to Integrity and Borderless Opportunity

Tasman.in Redefines Global Talent Acquisition with a Commitment to Integrity and Borderless Opportunity

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 28, 2026 13:03:15 IST

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Tasman.in Redefines Global Talent Acquisition with a Commitment to Integrity and Borderless Opportunity

Founder Ivon Jacob Outlines Strategic Vision to Build a Trusted Bridge Between Elite Talent and Global Industry Leaders

New Delhi [India], April 28: Tasman.in, a new entrant in the global recruitment and professional services arena, today reiterated its commitment towards redefining the global talent ecosystem. Under the stewardship of Founder and MD Ivon Jacob, the company is poised to redefining the way professional synergy is built across international borders, with a human touch in global commerce and employment.

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In a world that is rapidly being transformed and reshaped by digital technologies and an increasingly interconnected network of people, through its latest initiative, Tasman.in is poised to streamline the complexities of cross-border placement, enabling employers and candidates to navigate the international talent ecosystem with confidence and ease.

The MD’s vision

“At Tasman.in, our vision is to create a trusted and globally respected bridge that connects talent to opportunities across international borders with a strong focus on integrity, innovation and excellence.”

Founder Ivon Jacob’s vision comes at an important time in the global economy. Industries worldwide are experiencing unprecedented talent shortages in highly specialized roles. As companies grow and require fresh talent to expand, there is a much greater need for a “trusted bridge” to connect talent to opportunity. Under the direction of Ihon Jacob, Tasman.in has stepped beyond the typical role of recruiting agencies to offer a holistic approach that does not prioritize short-term revenue, but long-term success.

“Integrity is the backbone to everything we do at Tasman. Our vision is to create a respected and reliable global platform that will help professionals and companies cross borders with a sense of excellence and innovative problem solving,” says Ivon Jacob.

Innovation is at the heart of the Tasman platform. By combining the value of human relationships with proprietary data-driven insights, Tasman.in can pinpoint the cultural and strategic fit to help both professionals and companies thrive at high-stakes roles. With a focus on integrity, innovation and excellence, Tavman.in is building a sturdy bridge that will support the weight of international expansion.

“We are not simply matching qualifications with job descriptions. We are moving human potential across the world. Innovation at Tasman.in is about finding smarter ways to connect the right mission with the right mind,” says Ivon Jacob.

  • Ivon Jacob, Founder

As the business continues to scale, focus remains on being “globally respected” as Jacob envisages. It means that the organization is practicing unwavering adherence to international standards, with proactive focus on ethical recruitment practices. In so doing, Tasman.in is becoming the go-to partner for organizations looking to diversify their workforce and for professionals looking to take their careers to the world stage.

Looking ahead, Tasman.in is poised to expand its global footprint in key markets and further establish its position as a top-tier gateway to cross-border opportunity. The organization welcomes stakeholders, industry partners, and global talent to join them on this journey that will make our work lives more integrated and opportunity-driven.

About Tasman.in

Tasman.in is a leading global talent partner, specializing in connecting top talent with world changing opportunities across borders. Founded by Ivon Jacob, our core values of integrity and excellence guide us as we deliver end to end cross-border recruitment, placement and talent management solutions. Tasman.in is a key component of the global supply chain of human capital and drives growth for businesses and career progression for professional talent across the globe.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Tasman.in Redefines Global Talent Acquisition with a Commitment to Integrity and Borderless Opportunity

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Tasman.in Redefines Global Talent Acquisition with a Commitment to Integrity and Borderless Opportunity

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Tasman.in Redefines Global Talent Acquisition with a Commitment to Integrity and Borderless Opportunity
Tasman.in Redefines Global Talent Acquisition with a Commitment to Integrity and Borderless Opportunity
Tasman.in Redefines Global Talent Acquisition with a Commitment to Integrity and Borderless Opportunity
Tasman.in Redefines Global Talent Acquisition with a Commitment to Integrity and Borderless Opportunity

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