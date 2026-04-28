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Home > India News > Prada Faces Backlash Over Rs 84,000 ‘Kolhapuri-Inspired’ Chappals; Internet Says ‘Not Inspired, It Is Kolhapuri’ As Row Intensifies Online

Prada Faces Backlash Over Rs 84,000 ‘Kolhapuri-Inspired’ Chappals; Internet Says ‘Not Inspired, It Is Kolhapuri’ As Row Intensifies Online

Italian luxury label Prada has introduced a limited-edition sandal collection described as “Made in India × Inspired by Kolhapuri Chappals,” created in collaboration with artisan groups LIDCOM (Maharashtra) and LIDKAR (Karnataka).

Prada Faces Backlash Over Rs 84,000 ‘Kolhapuri-Inspired’ Chappals; Internet Says 'Not Inspired, It Is Kolhapuri' As Row Intensifies Online (Via X, Instagram)
Prada Faces Backlash Over Rs 84,000 ‘Kolhapuri-Inspired’ Chappals; Internet Says 'Not Inspired, It Is Kolhapuri' As Row Intensifies Online (Via X, Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 28, 2026 16:32:57 IST

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Prada Faces Backlash Over Rs 84,000 ‘Kolhapuri-Inspired’ Chappals; Internet Says ‘Not Inspired, It Is Kolhapuri’ As Row Intensifies Online

Italian luxury label Prada has introduced a limited-edition sandal collection described as “Made in India × Inspired by Kolhapuri Chappals,” created in collaboration with artisan groups LIDCOM (Maharashtra) and LIDKAR (Karnataka).

The brand shared the first look through a video on Instagram, highlighting the role of Indian craftsmen in producing the footwear.

Collaboration With Indian Artisans

In its announcement, Prada said the collection blends traditional craftsmanship with its own modern design approach and premium materials. The sandals have been made in India by artisans from regions where Kolhapuri chappals have been crafted for generations.

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The brand also spoke about a training initiative linked to the project. Developed with LIDCOM, LIDKAR, the National Institute of Fashion Technology and the Karnataka Institute of Leather & Fashion Technology, the programme aims to support artisans from eight districts known for this craft. Prada said the effort is part of its focus on investing in education and skill development, with funding tied to the sale of the collection.

The company has not yet officially announced the price of the new range.

Social Media Not Convinced

Despite the collaboration and acknowledgement of Indian artisans, the response online has largely been critical. Many users argued that the sandals are not merely inspired by Kolhapuri chappals but are essentially the same design.

Moreover, the comments ranged from calling the collection a “copy” to questioning the use of the word “inspired.” Some users also suggested that the move was an attempt to address earlier criticism rather than a genuine tribute.

Background Of Prada ‘Kolhapuri Chappals’ Controversy

Kolhapuri chappals, a traditional hand-stitched footwear style from Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka, became part of Prada’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase in Milan in June 2025. At the time, the absence of credit to Indian artisans drew strong reactions.

The issue escalated further when a public interest litigation was filed in the Bombay High Court, questioning the lack of recognition for the craft. Months later, Prada said it would create a collection in India that acknowledges the original design.

According to reports, each pair from the new collection is expected to be priced around USD 930, roughly Rs 84,000. Senior executive Lorenzo Bertelli had earlier said the brand aims to increase global awareness around Kolhapuri chappals.

The collection was officially unveiled on April 27, 2026, but the debate around credit, pricing and cultural ownership continues online.

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Prada Faces Backlash Over Rs 84,000 ‘Kolhapuri-Inspired’ Chappals; Internet Says ‘Not Inspired, It Is Kolhapuri’ As Row Intensifies Online

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Prada Faces Backlash Over Rs 84,000 ‘Kolhapuri-Inspired’ Chappals; Internet Says ‘Not Inspired, It Is Kolhapuri’ As Row Intensifies Online

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Prada Faces Backlash Over Rs 84,000 ‘Kolhapuri-Inspired’ Chappals; Internet Says ‘Not Inspired, It Is Kolhapuri’ As Row Intensifies Online
Prada Faces Backlash Over Rs 84,000 ‘Kolhapuri-Inspired’ Chappals; Internet Says ‘Not Inspired, It Is Kolhapuri’ As Row Intensifies Online
Prada Faces Backlash Over Rs 84,000 ‘Kolhapuri-Inspired’ Chappals; Internet Says ‘Not Inspired, It Is Kolhapuri’ As Row Intensifies Online
Prada Faces Backlash Over Rs 84,000 ‘Kolhapuri-Inspired’ Chappals; Internet Says ‘Not Inspired, It Is Kolhapuri’ As Row Intensifies Online

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