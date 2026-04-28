Inside Aadhaar Redesign: What Is Changing In The New Aadhaar System, Why Update Is Being Introduced, And How It Will Impact Users Across India

India’s Aadhaar card is set for a major redesign, aimed at tightening privacy and reducing the chances of misuse. Officials say the updated version will make it safer to share Aadhaar when needed, as it will no longer display sensitive personal details openly.

The move comes from the Unique Identification Authority of India, which began working on the overhaul in November. The idea is to rethink how identity is verified in a system that is now heavily digital.

For years, the physical Aadhaar card has carried key details like name, address and the 12-digit number. While this made it easy to use across services, it also led to concerns. Photocopies of Aadhaar are often collected by hotels, offices and private agencies, sometimes without proper safeguards. This has raised fears around data leaks, identity theft and misuse of personal information.

What Will Change In The New Aadhaar Design

The redesigned Aadhaar card will look very different. Instead of showing multiple personal details, it will carry only a photograph and a secure QR code. Information such as name, address, date of birth and Aadhaar number will no longer be printed on the card.

All these details will be stored inside the QR code in an encrypted format. They can only be accessed using authorised systems like official UIDAI apps or government-approved scanners. This means that simply photocopying the card will not reveal personal data.

Shift Towards Safer, Digital Verification

The new format reflects a larger shift. Instead of handing over a document that reveals everything, users will be able to share only the required information through QR-based verification. This allows for controlled access, where consent becomes key.

The change is part of a broader plan called Aadhaar Vision 2032. A panel led by UIDAI chairman Neelkanth Mishra has been working on this roadmap, aligning it with India’s data protection laws and global privacy standards.

Focus On Reducing Fraud And Data Exposure

With Aadhaar widely used in banking, telecom and welfare services, misuse has become a concern. Fake copies and unauthorised storage of documents have been reported in the past. The QR-based system is expected to make such practices harder.

At its core, the redesign focuses on data minimisation. Only the necessary details will be shared for any transaction, instead of exposing full identity information. The goal is to give users more control while keeping the system secure and efficient as India moves further into a digital-first setup.

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