LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Considers Warsh Or Hassett To Lead Fed, Wants ‘Smart Voice’ On Interest Rate Decisions

Trump Considers Warsh Or Hassett To Lead Fed, Wants ‘Smart Voice’ On Interest Rate Decisions

Trump narrows Fed chair shortlist to Kevin Warsh and Kevin Hassett, urging consultation on interest rates. He criticises current Fed chair Powell for modest rate cuts, signaling a more hands-on approach to monetary policy.

Trump narrows Fed chair shortlist to Kevin Warsh and Kevin Hassett. (Photo: X, Canva)
Trump narrows Fed chair shortlist to Kevin Warsh and Kevin Hassett. (Photo: X, Canva)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 13, 2025 09:35:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Considers Warsh Or Hassett To Lead Fed, Wants ‘Smart Voice’ On Interest Rate Decisions

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he has narrowed his shortlist for the next Federal Reserve chair to two candidates, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett.

Speaking in the Oval Office to the Wall Street Journal, Trump emphasized his preference for being consulted on interest rate decisions, an unusual stance that could signal a more hands-on approach to monetary policy.

Referring to both candidates casually as “the two Kevins,” he described them as “great,” highlighting his focus on experience and alignment with his economic priorities as he prepares to appoint a new Fed leader next year.

Trump said he thought the next Fed chair should consult with him on where to set interest rates, the WSJ reported. Presidents typically leave rate decision-making up to the Fed.

Typically, that’s not done anymore. It used to be done routinely. It should be done,” Trump said. “It doesn’t mean – I don’t think he should do exactly what we say. But certainly we’re – I’m a smart voice and should be listened to.”

Trump, asked by reporters in a separate Oval Office event whether he should have a say in Fed decisions on interest rates, said he should at least be consulted.

Trump has been critical of the Fed and its chair, Jerome Powell, for not making dramatic cuts to interest rates. The Fed cut rates by a quarter point on Wednesday.

“They don’t have to follow what I say. But we’re going to be choosing a new Fed person in the pretty near future,” he said.

(With Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: Why Jemima Khan Has Urged Elon Musk To Intervene Over X Posts On Her Imprisoned Ex-Husband Imran Khan?

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 9:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: federal reservehome-hero-pos-7kevin-hassettkevin-warshtrump

RELATED News

Iran Arrests Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi In What Supporters Call A ‘Brutal’ Detention

Why Jemima Khan Has Urged Elon Musk To Intervene Over X Posts On Her Imprisoned Ex-Husband Imran Khan?

Why Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Is Being Challenged By 20 US States- What It Means For Indians? Explained

After Deadly Border Clashes, Thailand And Cambodia Agree To Renew Ceasefire, Says Trump

YouTube Pulls Pakistan’s ‘Love Island’ Reality Show, Sparking Shock, Controversy And Fierce Online Debate Over Bold Content Ban

LATEST NEWS

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (13.12.2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (13.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi Weather Update: Rain To Return In Delhi? UP On Yellow Alert, Check Weather Forecast

Trump Considers Warsh Or Hassett To Lead Fed, Wants ‘Smart Voice’ On Interest Rate Decisions

India’s Forex Reserves Rise To USD 687 Billion Amid Gold Gains, Maintaining Strong External Sector Buffer: RBI

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives In Kolkata With Son AbRam Ahead Of Meeting Football Legend Lionel Messi

Geminid Meteor Shower 2025: Looking For Weekend Plans? Here’s When And How To See 100 Shooting Stars

‘Nobody Goes Crazy Like This For A President’ December Night Turns Historic As Lionel Messi Lands In Kolkata At 3:00 AM, Watch Viral Videos Of Fans

Luthras’ Deportation Process Awaits Issuance Of Emergency Travel Certificates, CBI Team To Fly To Thailand To Get Them Back

Euphoria Season 3 Teaser From HBO Sparks Frenzy As Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Ignite Dramatic New Twists

Trump Considers Warsh Or Hassett To Lead Fed, Wants ‘Smart Voice’ On Interest Rate Decisions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Considers Warsh Or Hassett To Lead Fed, Wants ‘Smart Voice’ On Interest Rate Decisions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Considers Warsh Or Hassett To Lead Fed, Wants ‘Smart Voice’ On Interest Rate Decisions
Trump Considers Warsh Or Hassett To Lead Fed, Wants ‘Smart Voice’ On Interest Rate Decisions
Trump Considers Warsh Or Hassett To Lead Fed, Wants ‘Smart Voice’ On Interest Rate Decisions
Trump Considers Warsh Or Hassett To Lead Fed, Wants ‘Smart Voice’ On Interest Rate Decisions

QUICK LINKS