Why Jemima Khan Has Urged Elon Musk To Intervene Over X Posts On Her Imprisoned Ex-Husband Imran Khan?

Jemima Goldsmith Khan, the former wife of ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has made a public plea to Elon Musk, urging him to intervene over what she claims is “secret throttling” of her X posts.

Goldsmith, a British TV producer, alleges that posts about her ex-husband’s unlawful solitary confinement and her children’s restricted access to him are being deliberately suppressed on the platform.

In a series of posts on X, Goldsmith explained that her two sons with Imran Khan have not seen their father in 22 months, have not spoken to him in months, and are reportedly barred from sending letters. She emphasized that X remains the only platform where she can draw global attention to Khan’s situation, calling him a “political prisoner without basic human rights.”

A personal plea to @elonmusk

My two sons have not been allowed to see or speak to their father Imran Khan who has been held unlawfully (acc to the UN) for 22 months of solitary confinement.

X is the only place left where we can still tell the world he is a political prisoner… — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) December 12, 2025







Jemima Khan shared analytics from Grok, a social media analytics tool owned by xAI, showing a drastic drop in her post reach. She revealed that while she previously averaged 400–900 million impressions per month, her total impressions in 2025 have plummeted to just 28.6 million- a nearly 97% reduction.

According to Grok, this sudden drop coincided with Pakistan lifting its X ban in May 2025, suggesting deliberate throttling by the platform’s algorithm.

Goldsmith highlighted that criticism of Imran Khan by his immediate circle has reportedly become a top priority for online censorship in Pakistan, and she claims X’s algorithm has quietly complied. “You promised free speech, not ‘speech but no one hears it,’” she wrote, directly addressing Musk and urging him to restore visibility to her posts.

The former first lady’s appeal comes amid growing concerns over Khan’s treatment, echoed recently by his sister Aleema Khan outside Adiala Jail. She described the prolonged solitary confinement as “torture” and called for immediate action to end the restrictions on family access.

Jemima Khan’s public request underscores ongoing debates over social media censorship, algorithmic bias, and free speech on global platforms. By addressing Elon Musk directly, she aims to ensure that her account’s visibility is restored so the world can hear about her ex-husband’s alleged human rights violations.

