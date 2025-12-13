Delhi Weather Update: Rain To Return In Delhi? UP On Yellow Alert, Check Weather Forecast

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) got enveloped in a haze of thick fog that reduced visibility to a very low level and also created a lot of travel issues throughout the area during the early morning hours. Some areas even reported visibility of almost zero meters which led to the officials advising the public to exercise maximum caution while driving on the roads and when at the transport hubs.

Is It Going To Rain In Delhi Today?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that this fog will prevail in the region for some days in the same manner, especially during the night and early morning hours, as the cold air, high humidity, and still winds are the major factors contributing to the fog formation in northern India. The IMD has suggested light rains along with fog in Delhi which might influence the weather in the capital. Cloudy conditions are expected with a possibility of rain in places that are covered by clouds. A yellow alert has been raised in Uttar Pradesh for certain areas indicating the presence of dense fog and reduced visibility. The alert serves as a warning for the public to be vigilant especially during the travel hours as the disturbances caused by the weather may intensify during the fog hours. The government has advised that people should not travel unless it is absolutely necessary during the early morning and late night hours.

IMD Weather Forecast



As said by IMD, the weather in Northern India is gradually changing as in Delhi and thus cold waves are coming to these states. The temperatures in Delhi and NCR will be much lower and this will make the fog and wet weather situation worse than before. The agency has called on the public to be informed of the official weather reports every day and also to take measures to prevent it, especially for the old, the young, and those who have lung diseases. The weather consisting of fog, low temperatures, and sometimes rain will have a negative impact on the daily life of the people in this region for the next few days. Therefore, the commuters and the authorities will have to keep themselves alert and ready for any kind of situation throughout the time.

