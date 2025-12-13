LIVE TV
Home > India > Geminid Meteor Shower 2025: Looking For Weekend Plans? Here’s When And How To See 100 Shooting Stars

Geminid Meteor Shower 2025: Looking For Weekend Plans? Here’s When And How To See 100 Shooting Stars

India’s night sky turns into a cosmic cinema as the Geminid Meteor Shower 2025 dazzles with colorful shooting stars, peaking December 13–14 during the best midnight-to-dawn viewing window.

Geminid Meteor Shower 2025
Geminid Meteor Shower 2025

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 13, 2025 08:43:16 IST

Geminid Meteor Shower 2025: Looking For Weekend Plans? Here’s When And How To See 100 Shooting Stars

Geminid Meteor Shower 2025: You will not believe your eyes when you see the sky tonight!

So Today, look up at the sky, because the it is about to steal the show. The Geminid Meteor Shower 2025 is one of the most dazzling celestial spectacles of the year, and this December, India’s night skies will turn into a front-row cinema of shooting stars. Known for their bright, slow-moving and vividly colorful streaks, the Geminids don’t just pass by , they perform. Imagine yellow, green, blue and white meteors slicing through the darkness, sometimes more than a hundred in a single night.

Does this sounds unreal? That’s exactly what makes it magical.

If you’ve ever paused mid-conversation to stare at the sky, this event is calling your name. This is the best time of the year for those who love watching the sky show its own cinema , no tickets, no screens, just pure wonder overhead. All you need is curiosity, patience, and a warm blanket.

Ready to let the universe surprise you? Because this December, the stars are putting on a blockbuster you won’t want to miss.

AND DONT WORRY, HERE IS THE WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH Geminid Meteor Shower 2025 GUIDE FOR YOU!

The Great Indian Meteor Shower Show 2025, Best Time to See Geminid Meteor Shower in India

Alarm clock, a cozy blanket, and a brief outdoor stay,  the wonder still unfolds while the world is snoring. In India, the most glorious moment to experience the Geminid meteor shower is from midnight to 4 AM on December 13-14, 2025. The stars are twinkling, and the lights of the heavenly all set, ready for the big show during these silent hours before dawn. 

The constellation of Gemini reaches its zenith in the sky and thus gives meteors a giant stage where they can freely perform their celestial tricks. The moon’s gradual retreat allows the sky to be clearer, making every light trail stronger, clearer, and more theatrical.

More stars fall with less disturbance and more darkness; sometimes they come in rapid succession. It is such a night that one can completely stop thinking about the cold, forget the time, and quietly ask others, “did you see that?” It is our word , sleep can be postponed, but this sky show cannot cannot.

When And Wher To Watch In India: Geminid Meteor Shower Time in India (2025 Schedule)

  • In 2025, the Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak on the night of December 13 and continue into the early morning of December 14.

  • During this period, the constellation Gemini will be high in the sky, making the shower visible across most parts of India.

  • The best viewing window is between midnight and 4 AM, when the sky is at its darkest and Gemini reaches its highest point.

City-wise Viewing Guide For Geminid Meteor Shower

Location Peak Viewing Time Visibility Rating Notes
New Delhi 1:00 AM – 4:00 AM Excellent Choose open fields or rooftops
Pune 2:00 AM – 4:30 AM Very Good Move away from city lights
Coorg 12:30 AM – 4:00 AM Excellent Ideal dark-sky destination
Leh 10:30 PM – 2:30 AM Good Cold but clear skies

Where To Watch The Geminids In India: Top Stargazing Locations

  • Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand
    Perched at over 7,000 feet, Mukteshwar offers crystal-clear skies and minimal light pollution. The Starscapes Observatory Mukteshwar enhances the experience with guided stargazing sessions, sky maps, and expert-led celestial insights.
  • Kausani, Uttarakhand
    Often called the “Switzerland of India,” Kausani combines sweeping Himalayan views with naturally dark skies, making it ideal for long, uninterrupted meteor watching.
  • Corbett, Uttarakhand
    Surrounded by wilderness and silence, Corbett offers a calm, immersive environment where celestial events feel especially magical.
  • Coorg, Karnataka
    This southern hill station is wrapped in lush greenery and open horizons, creating a peaceful, distraction-free setting for astronomy lovers seeking darker skies.

Tips to Maximize Visibility Of Geminids Meteor Shower In India

  • Find a dark spot away from city lights
  • Let your eyes adjust to the darkness for at least 20–30 minutes
  • Avoid looking at phone screens or bright lights
  • Dress warmly and carry blankets or sleeping bags, especially in hilly regions

What Makes The Geminid Meteor Shower So Special

The Geminid meteor shower is not just another celestial event but a real star in the sky. It is not like most meteor showers that originate from icy comets; the Geminids come from a rocky asteroid named 3200 Phaethon, which has been given the nickname of “rock comet” by scientists.

Each December, our planet passes through the path of its debris and, in an instant, the small space rocks catch fire and become bright streaks of light. The meteors are brilliant, very slow, and even with a little moonlight, they are often visible.

Imagine it: there are yellow, green, blue, and white shooting stars darting across the sky, sometimes as many as 100 to 120 in just an hour! Whether you are a watching-the-sky-once-a-year person or a hardcore astronomer, the Geminids will still give you the most stunning, dependable, and unforgettable sky spectacle of the year. So don’t ever close your eyes; you might just miss one!

(With Inputs)

Also Read: ‘Nobody Goes Crazy Like This For A President’ December Night Turns Historic As Lionel Messi…

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 8:40 AM IST
Geminid Meteor Shower 2025: Looking For Weekend Plans? Here's When And How To See 100 Shooting Stars

