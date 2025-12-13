LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Nobody Goes Crazy Like This For A President’ December Night Turns Historic As Lionel Messi Lands In Kolkata At 3:00 AM, Watch Viral Videos Of Fans

‘Nobody Goes Crazy Like This For A President’ December Night Turns Historic As Lionel Messi Lands In Kolkata At 3:00 AM, Watch Viral Videos Of Fans

The vibrant arrival of Lionel Messi in Kolkata was the December welcoming of the football legend in Argentina colours. The whole city was chanting, waving its flags and showing passion for football from the airport to the hotel where Messi was staying, as the streets that had no sleep at all echoed with the footballing atmosphere.

Lionel Messi In Kolkata (Image Credit: X)
Lionel Messi In Kolkata (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 13, 2025 08:27:18 IST

'Nobody Goes Crazy Like This For A President' December Night Turns Historic As Lionel Messi Lands In Kolkata At 3:00 AM, Watch Viral Videos Of Fans

Kolkata’s peaceful morning was completely interrupted when a huge number of football fans celebrated Lionel Messi’s arrival in the city with a party at midnight. Despite the cold December weather, the fans began to flock to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Friday night, ready to stay awake for the Argentine superstar’s arrival.

At What Time Did Lionel Messi Arrive?

When the private jet landed at 2:26 AM, there was a huge uproar at Gate 4 of the international arrivals with the sound of ecstatic chants, waving of Argentina flags, and the flashing of mobile phone lights. Fans of all ages from college students to elderly supporters endured the cold, wrapped in scarves and jerseys, the only thing motivating them was love and the hope of catching a glimpse of their hero.

Where Is Lionel Messi Now?

As soon as Messi was taken through a VIP exit, security quickly moved in to control the situation along with a big security detail. There were a few lucky people at the airport who caught a glimpse of the eight time Ballon d’Or winner very briefly before he was whisked away in a convoy guarded by police. The excitement, however, did not die down there. His withdrawal was made known right away, and the supporters rushed through the nearly empty streets, following the motorcade with their scooters, cars, and vocalizations that penetrated the cold night air and made it alive. It was about 3:30 AM in the morning when another bunch of devoted fans assembled outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel, making the lobby a sudden Argentina fan zone where the sky blue jerseys, scarves, and chants were loudly present.

Watch Videos of Fans Going Crazy Over Lionel Messi’s Arrival

Messi related products were the main items sold by the vendors and the fans celebrating the night considered it an event in Kolkata’s affluent football culture. It was not only a sports superstar’s appearance, but also a moment when the people could freely express their feelings of joy and even fatigue, since cold and tiredness were nothing in comparison to being part of a unique event that occurs once in a lifetime.

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 8:27 AM IST
‘Nobody Goes Crazy Like This For A President’ December Night Turns Historic As Lionel Messi Lands In Kolkata At 3:00 AM, Watch Viral Videos Of Fans

