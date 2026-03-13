LIVE TV
Home > World > Michigan Synagogue Attack: Suspect Shot Dead After ‘Active Shooter Situation’ At Temple Israel In West Bloomfield

A male suspect was killed after a dramatic security confrontation at Temple Israel Synagogue in the Detroit area on Thursday. Authorities said the man drove a truck through the synagogue’s entrance and into a hallway before being confronted by security personnel.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 13, 2026 01:54:10 IST

Michigan Synagogue: A male suspect was killed after a dramatic security confrontation at Temple Israel Synagogue in the Detroit area on Thursday. Authorities said the man drove a truck through the synagogue’s entrance and into a hallway before being confronted by security personnel. No serious injuries were reported among those inside the building.

According to the Michigan State Police, the incident was reported around 12:30 pm local time. Initial information suggested an active shooting situation at the synagogue located in West Bloomfield, a suburb near Detroit. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect was carrying a firearm during the attack.

Vehicle Rammed Into Synagogue Building

Officials said the suspect forced his way into the building by crashing his truck through the entrance and driving down an internal corridor. Security staff responded quickly and engaged the suspect with gunfire.

Michael Bouchard, Sheriff of Oakland County, told reporters that authorities were still determining how the suspect died. He said it was not immediately known whether the man was killed by security gunfire or died by suicide during the confrontation.

Bouchard confirmed that the suspect was the only fatality in the incident. One member of the synagogue’s security team was struck by the vehicle during the breach and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities said the injured guard is expected to recover.

Children And Staff Safely Evacuated

Officials confirmed that no children or staff members inside the synagogue were injured. The religious institution has more than 12,000 members and also runs an early childhood education centre that cares for infants and young children.

During the emergency, children from the daycare facility were quickly evacuated from the premises. Some reportedly moved to nearby homes for safety before being transported by bus to a secure location where they were later reunited with their parents.

Television footage from the scene showed emergency vehicles and police units surrounding the building shortly after the incident, while smoke was seen rising from the roof area during the early stages of the response.

Federal Agencies Join Investigation

Federal authorities also responded to the scene as the situation unfolded. Kash Patel, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, confirmed that FBI personnel were assisting local law enforcement in the investigation of what appeared to be a vehicle ramming and possible active shooter incident.

Meanwhile, the Jewish Federation of Detroit said its affiliated organisations were placed under precautionary lockdown following the synagogue attack.

Investigators are continuing to examine the suspect’s vehicle and the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the motive and whether any additional threats were involved.

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 1:54 AM IST
QUICK LINKS