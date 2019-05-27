Candidates can apply for the Group C posts through the prescribed format before June 10, 2019. The candidates are requested to go through the details and ensure that they fulfil the minimum prescribed criteria before applying.

Rampur District Court has invited application for the post of Group C posts. Candidates can apply for the Group C posts through the prescribed format before June 10, 2019. The candidates are requested to go through the details and ensure that they fulfil the minimum prescribed criteria before applying.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can submit applications to the District Level Services Authority, Rampur, Uttar Pradesh latest by June 10, 2019

Vacancy details:

Group C (Class III Employee)- 2 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should be Intermediate and having a CCC certificate from DOEACC. Candidate should have knowledge of Hindi and English Typing with speed of 25 wpm.

Salary:

Pay Scale: Rs. 9000/- Per Month

