RBSE 10th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board 10th Class Results Coming Soon Latest Updates At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is gearing up to declare the RBSE 10th Result 2024 shortly. According to various sources, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2024 are anticipated to be announced in the first week of June. Typically, the board announces the release date and time one day prior to the results being published.

The RBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024, in a single shift from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. This year, over 10 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam. Students will need their roll number, as listed on their admit card, to view and download their results. Last year, 10,66,300 students took the exam, achieving a pass rate of 90.49%. The pass rate for girls stood at 91.31%, while for boys, it was 89.78%.

Once the RBSE 10th results are declared, students can access them on the official Rajasthan board website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

It’s important for students to be aware that the original marksheets will be distributed by their respective schools. They are advised to remain in contact with their schools to ensure they receive updates on marksheet distribution. Updates regarding the confirmed result date and time will be provided as soon as they are available. For additional information, students can visit the official website.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2024 Expected Date and Time:

RBSE 10th Result: By June 5

RBSE 10th Result Time: 12:30 p.m. (expected)

Alternate websites to check the RBSE 10th result 2024:

To access and download the RBSE Class 10th Result 2024, adhere to these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the RBSE official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Locate the Result Link: On the homepage, locate and click on the link labeled “RBSE Class 10th Result 2024.” Enter Login Details: Input your roll number and other necessary details specified on your admit card. Submit Details: Proceed by clicking the “Submit” button to access your results. Review Your Scores: Your RBSE Class 10th result will be showcased on the screen for your perusal. Download and Print: Download the result document and obtain a hard copy for future reference.

