Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the TISS Manager post by sending their CVs along with other related documents to recruitment.sakshamprerak@gmail.com. The last date for submission of application is May 10, 2019.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2019: Apply for manager post, last date May 10

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2019: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, has invited applications to fill the post of Manager (Monitoring and Evaluation & Research), or Saksham Prerak post. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format latest by 10 May 2019.

Important details of the recruitment process:

Last date for submission of application forms: May 10, 2019

Name of the post: One

Name of the post: Manager (Monitoring & Evaluation & Research), or Saksham Prerak

Educational Qualification: Full-time bachelor’s degree in statistics, information technology, or computer engineering. Those having an additional diploma or certificate in related fields will be given priority.

Experience: A minimum of three years of experience in developing IT-enabled Monitoring & Evaluation systems for health programmes.

Selection Procedure: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview.

How to Apply: Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post by sending their CVs along with other necessary documents to recruitment.sakshamprerak@gmail.com. The last date for submission of application is May 10, 2019.

About the Tata Institute of Medical Sciences:

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is a premier research university based in Mumbai. TISS was founded in 1936 as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. In 1944, it was renamed as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. The government declared TISS as a deemed university in 1964.

