LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
junta backed party H-1B chaos trump zelensky meeting Bangladesh High Commission London Israel recognizes Somaliland Akshaye Khanna bcci Ayush Mhatre alumni junta backed party H-1B chaos trump zelensky meeting Bangladesh High Commission London Israel recognizes Somaliland Akshaye Khanna bcci Ayush Mhatre alumni junta backed party H-1B chaos trump zelensky meeting Bangladesh High Commission London Israel recognizes Somaliland Akshaye Khanna bcci Ayush Mhatre alumni junta backed party H-1B chaos trump zelensky meeting Bangladesh High Commission London Israel recognizes Somaliland Akshaye Khanna bcci Ayush Mhatre alumni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
junta backed party H-1B chaos trump zelensky meeting Bangladesh High Commission London Israel recognizes Somaliland Akshaye Khanna bcci Ayush Mhatre alumni junta backed party H-1B chaos trump zelensky meeting Bangladesh High Commission London Israel recognizes Somaliland Akshaye Khanna bcci Ayush Mhatre alumni junta backed party H-1B chaos trump zelensky meeting Bangladesh High Commission London Israel recognizes Somaliland Akshaye Khanna bcci Ayush Mhatre alumni junta backed party H-1B chaos trump zelensky meeting Bangladesh High Commission London Israel recognizes Somaliland Akshaye Khanna bcci Ayush Mhatre alumni
LIVE TV
Home > World > Myanmar Elections Begin After Five Years Of Civil War As Junta-Led Party Expected To Win

Myanmar Elections Begin After Five Years Of Civil War As Junta-Led Party Expected To Win

Although Junta talks about normal conditions and the introduction of well known electoral mechanisms, the majority of the international observers have already pronounced the exercise as a tool of the military to gain legitimacy rather than an act reflecting the will of the people.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 28, 2025 05:40:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Myanmar Elections Begin After Five Years Of Civil War As Junta-Led Party Expected To Win

Despite the ongoing civil war ravaging the country and widespread violence undermining the process, Myanmar held its first general election since the 2021 military coup on December 28, 2025. The elections are happening in only 265 of the 330 townships of the country, with many areas being still outside Junta’s control because of the ongoing conflict and consequently leaving large areas unrepresented. Critics, including the United Nations and human rights organizations, as well as Western governments, have condemned the election as lacking credibility, fairness, and freedom, especially since major opposition parties have been barred from participating, and the popular National League for Democracy (NLD) remains dissolved with its leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained.

You Might Be Interested In

Myanmar Elections Begin

The Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) that is backed by the military and made up of retired generals who are associated very closely with the ruling junta has already been perceived as the winner of the polls, thus ensuring military influence quietly for the time being. The election is interpreted by the analysts as more about the cementing of Junta’s power through a controlled political process rather than the granting of democracy. The voting is being conducted in stages and the turnout in many of the areas where the conflict is happening or where there is dispute over the results is doubtful. Citizens show either disinterest or they feel the outcome is already determined. Junta presents the election as a political reset that is going to end the emergency rule and bring stability to governance. However, sceptics are pointing to little real public participation.  

Myanmar Civil War

The wider background of the vote is set against the background of a very deep humanitarian crisis and civil war, with the resistance movement that was started by the coup pushing millions to flee their homes and claiming thousands of lives. Reports from human rights organizations have pointed to fear and repression around the elections, including threats and intimidation designed to discourage people from participating freely in public life. The ongoing war coupled with the exclusion of major opposition voices and the uneven security conditions all create caution concerning the legitimacy and the impact of the elections on the future of Myanmar.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Chaos Outside Bangladesh High Commission In UK As Khalistanis Disrupt Protest By Hindus Over Dhaka Killings – What We Know

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 5:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-1junta backed partyMyanmar civil warMyanmar election 2025Myanmar pollsMyanmar polls 2025

RELATED News

Zelensky Meets Canadian PM Mark Carney, Bags Aid Ahead Of Trump Meeting Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict

‘If Ukraine Does Not Want…’: Vladimir Putin’s Big Warning Ahead Of Trump-Zelensky Meet On Sunday, ‘Says Force Can…’

Chaos Outside Bangladesh High Commission In UK As Khalistanis Disrupt Protest By Hindus Over Dhaka Killings – What We Know

Minnesota Welfare Fraud Spotlight: Ilhan Omar’s Family Wealth Under Investigation As Husband’s $30M Firm Removes Names From Website

Divided Global Response: Understanding Why Trump Rejects Somaliland Recognition While Netanyahu Supports It

LATEST NEWS

Weather Update Today: Delhi Slips Back To ‘Severe’ Air Quality Levels, IMD Issues Alert Over…

19-Minute Viral Video: The Real Story Behind Season 5 And 50-Minutes MMS Rumors

Meet Jayshree Ullal, Indian Origin CEO Who Tops Hurun Rich List 2025, Surpassing Tech Giants Satya Nadella And Sundar Pichai

Divided Global Response: Understanding Why Trump Rejects Somaliland Recognition While Netanyahu Supports It

Will Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Be Dragged To Court For Walking Out Of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3? Producer Now Plans To…

Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach In Doubt? Reports Say BCCI ‘Informally’ Approached THIS Former Cricketer After South Africa Whitewash

Attacks On Hindus Continue In Bangladesh As Politics Heats Up Ahead Of Contentious Feb polls

7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan Again, Second Strong Quake in Three Days

Digvijaya Singh Raises Concerns During CWC Meeting, Hours After Praising BJP-RSS

India U-19 World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Ayush Mhatre To Lead, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Captain For South Africa Tour

Myanmar Elections Begin After Five Years Of Civil War As Junta-Led Party Expected To Win

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Myanmar Elections Begin After Five Years Of Civil War As Junta-Led Party Expected To Win

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Myanmar Elections Begin After Five Years Of Civil War As Junta-Led Party Expected To Win
Myanmar Elections Begin After Five Years Of Civil War As Junta-Led Party Expected To Win
Myanmar Elections Begin After Five Years Of Civil War As Junta-Led Party Expected To Win
Myanmar Elections Begin After Five Years Of Civil War As Junta-Led Party Expected To Win

QUICK LINKS