Myanmar Elections Begin After Five Years Of Civil War As Junta-Led Party Expected To Win

Despite the ongoing civil war ravaging the country and widespread violence undermining the process, Myanmar held its first general election since the 2021 military coup on December 28, 2025. The elections are happening in only 265 of the 330 townships of the country, with many areas being still outside Junta’s control because of the ongoing conflict and consequently leaving large areas unrepresented. Critics, including the United Nations and human rights organizations, as well as Western governments, have condemned the election as lacking credibility, fairness, and freedom, especially since major opposition parties have been barred from participating, and the popular National League for Democracy (NLD) remains dissolved with its leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained.

Myanmar Elections Begin

The Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) that is backed by the military and made up of retired generals who are associated very closely with the ruling junta has already been perceived as the winner of the polls, thus ensuring military influence quietly for the time being. The election is interpreted by the analysts as more about the cementing of Junta’s power through a controlled political process rather than the granting of democracy. The voting is being conducted in stages and the turnout in many of the areas where the conflict is happening or where there is dispute over the results is doubtful. Citizens show either disinterest or they feel the outcome is already determined. Junta presents the election as a political reset that is going to end the emergency rule and bring stability to governance. However, sceptics are pointing to little real public participation.

Myanmar Civil War

The wider background of the vote is set against the background of a very deep humanitarian crisis and civil war, with the resistance movement that was started by the coup pushing millions to flee their homes and claiming thousands of lives. Reports from human rights organizations have pointed to fear and repression around the elections, including threats and intimidation designed to discourage people from participating freely in public life. The ongoing war coupled with the exclusion of major opposition voices and the uneven security conditions all create caution concerning the legitimacy and the impact of the elections on the future of Myanmar.

