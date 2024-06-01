Tejashwi Yadav Takes A Dig At BJP's '400 Paar' Slogan: Unka 400 Ka Film First Phase Mein Hi Flop Ho Gaya

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc would secure over 295 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, dismissing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “400 Paar” slogan as a failure in the first round of voting.

Speaking to ANI about the BJP’s slogan, Tejashwi Yadav remarked, “Unka 400 ka film first phase mein hi flop ho gaya.” (BJP’s ‘400 paar’ film flopped in the first phase itself.)

Tejashwi Yadav reiterated that the INDIA bloc would win over 295 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, noting that the decision on a Prime Minister candidate would be made by the alliance later.

Similarly, following a meeting with INDIA bloc parties, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed confidence that the opposition alliance would win more than 295 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Kharge and other opposition leaders posed for photographs after the meeting on Saturday.

MUST READ: Exit Poll Results 2024 South India: BJP Expected To Secure 21 Seats In Karnataka, Congress To Takeover Kerala With 11 Seats

The Congress president emphasized their aim to present the “truth” to the people against the BJP’s narrative. This statement came a day after the Congress party announced it would not participate in exit poll debates, dismissing them as “speculation and slugfest for TRP.” When questioned about unity within the alliance, Kharge affirmed their solidarity, saying, “We are united, and we will remain united. Don’t try to divide us.”

Leaders from Congress, the Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI, DMK, JMM, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) convened at Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence for discussions as the final phase of polling progressed. The meeting took place on the polling day of the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, with vote counting scheduled for June 4.

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not attend the meeting due to ongoing state polls and to review the impact of cyclone Remal. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also missed the meeting.

The Lok Sabha elections are being conducted in seven phases. While the first six phases are complete, the last phase is set for June 1, involving 57 constituencies from eight states and UTs. The votes will be counted on June 4.

ALSO READ: Exit Polls 2024 : BJP Poised For Dominance In Western India: Projected To Secure 72 Seats

Show Full Article