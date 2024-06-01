Exit Polls 2024 : BJP Poised For Dominance In Western India: Projected To Secure 72 Seats

The largest democratic festival is set to conclude on Saturday with the seventh and final phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, covering 57 constituencies, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi. As this monumental electoral exercise wraps up, exit polls will begin to emerge starting Saturday evening.

Amid the anticipation surrounding the Lok Sabha 2024 exit polls, the Congress party announced on Friday that it will abstain from participating in exit poll debates on television news channels. The party criticized these debates as mere “speculation and slugfest for TRP,” highlighting a history of inaccuracy in exit poll predictions in India.

The Congress’s decision to skip exit poll debates has sparked controversy even before the predictions are released. The much-awaited exit poll results following the embargo period set by the Election Commission.

The 2024 Elections: A New Contender

The 2024 election presents a different scenario, not just a contest between the NDA and UPA but also involving a new opposition coalition, INDIA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious goal for the NDA to surpass 400 seats, with the BJP aiming for over 370 on its own.

The much awaited Exit Poll numbers for 2024 are here. NewsX-D-Dynamics predicts a thumping victory for the BJP-led NDA, with the BJP winning 315 seats and the alliance winning 371 seats.

West Region

As India gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all eyes are on the western states, known for their significant political clout and diverse voter base.the region-wise exit polls from the western states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Goa, offering a glimpse into the possible outcomes and trends that could shape the next central government.

According to exit poll predictions in the West Region BJP is Leading

Maharashtra:

The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, with its 48 constituencies, saw voting in five phases: April 19, 26, May 7, 13, and 20, with results to be declared on June 4. A significant contest is unfolding between the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)-BJP alliance. Notable candidates include BJP’s Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari, Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad, BJP’s Pankaja Munde, and NCP’s Supriya Sule. In 2019, BJP secured 23 seats, Shiv Sena 18, NCP 4, and Congress and AIMIM one each, with one independent winner.

According to exit poll predictions,

MAHARASHTRA:

BJP: 23

INC: 04

SS E: 07

NCP AJIT: 04

SS UBT: 05

NCP PAWAR: 04

OTH: 01

NDA: 34

INDI: 13

OTH: 01

Gujarat:

Voting for Gujarat’s 26 Lok Sabha seats took place on May 7, 2024. This year, 266 candidates are contesting, compared to 319 in 2019. Key candidates include Union Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Parshottam Rupala, and Mansukh Mandaviya. Voting is ongoing in 57 constituencies across eight states and union territories. Prominent figures like PM Narendra Modi, BJP leaders Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Thakur, and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh are in the fray. So far, 486 seats have seen voter turnouts of 62.2%-69.16% across six phases.

According to exit poll predictions,

GUJARAT:

BJP: 26

INC: 00

NDA: 26

INDI: 00

Rajasthan:

Rajasthan’s two-phase parliamentary elections were held on April 19 and April 26, 2024, covering 25 constituencies. This successful electoral exercise contributed to the state’s democratic process. The second phase concluded on April 26, 2024. Key Candidates from Rajasthan Arjun Ram Meghwal (BJP) – Bikaner, Rahul Kaswan (Congress) – Churu, Om Birla (BJP) – Kota ,Bhagirath Choudhary (BJP) – Ajmer ,Manju Sharma (BJP) – Jaipur , Vaibhav Gehlot (Congress)-Jalore , Karan Singh Uchiyarda (Congress) – Jodhpur , Lalit Yadav (Congress) – Alwar ,CP Joshi (Congress) – Bhilwara

According to exit poll predictions,

RAJASTHAN:

BJP: 20

INC: 04

OTH: 01

NDA: 20

INDI: 04

Goa:

Goa completed its election process in a single phase on May 7, ahead of the final phase of the General Elections 2024 on June 1. Voters in North Goa and South Goa cast ballots for the state’s two Lok Sabha seats. Key candidates include BJP’s Shripad Naik and Congress’s Girish Chodankar. Exit polls, providing insights into public sentiment and early predictions of potential winners, are set to begin shortly after the last votes are cast, heightening the anticipation as the voting process concludes.

According to exit poll predictions,

GOA:

BJP: 02

INC: 00

NDA: 02

INDI: 00

Daman Dadra and Nagar Haveli :

Completed its election process in a single phase on May 7. With Key Candidate Daman and Diu: Lalubhai Patel (BJP-NDA) vs. Ketan Dayabhai Patel (INC-INDIA) Dadra and Nagar Haveli: Kalaben Delkar (BJP-NDA) vs. Ajit Ramjibhai Mahla (INC-INDIA)

According to exit poll predictions,

DAMAN & DADAR

BJP: 01

INC: 00

SS SHINDE: 01

NDA: 02

INDI: 00

Lok Sabha Elections 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA achieved a decisive victory, securing 353 out of 543 seats. The BJP itself won 303 seats. The Congress-led UPA was significantly behind, winning around 93 seats.

Lok Sabha Elections 2014*

The 2014 elections marked a historic victory for the BJP-led NDA, which ended the Congress-led UPA government’s decade-long rule. The NDA won 336 seats, while the UPA managed only 60.

Historical Inaccuracies of Exit Polls

Exit poll predictions are often taken with a grain of salt due to their potential for error. Instances of inaccurate predictions are not uncommon. However, in the 2019 and 2014 general elections, exit polls closely mirrored the actual results, capturing the overall national sentiment.

In 2019, the average exit poll predicted the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure 306 seats and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) 120 seats. The actual results were more favorable for the NDA, which won 352 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) itself securing 303. The UPA ended up with 93 seats, with the Congress obtaining 52.

The 2014 elections saw a similar pattern. Although exit polls anticipated the NDA’s victory, they underestimated the margin. On average, eight exit polls predicted the NDA would win 283 seats and the UPA 105. The NDA exceeded expectations by winning 336 seats, with the BJP alone securing 282, while the UPA managed only 60 seats, and the Congress 44.



