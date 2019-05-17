Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is currently setting the Internet on fire with her Cannes 2019 second day looks. The actor shared four looks and is conquering hearts with her stunning attires on social media. Have a look at her recent pictures:

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with her stunning looks and attires. Her fashion game is on a different level and also misses no chance of giving major fashion goals to her fans. Currently, the actor is attending the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival at the French Riviera. Recently, the actor shared pictures of her fourth look from her day two. In the pictures, the actor is dressed in a floral dress. With dewy makeup and top bun, the actor is looking flamboyant.

Earlier to this, the actor shared the third look from her second day at the Cannes 2019. Dressed in a white sheer top with a stunning white bralette, the actor has set the Internet on fire. Further, she has opted for a stylish pair of sunglasses and an elegant pair of neckpiece.

In her second attire for the day, the actor chose for a neon green top with a black gown. Further, she completed her looks wearing black sneakers with a pair of green sunglasses.

Talking about her second day’s first outfit, the actor created a buzz dressed in a white and blue striped pantsuit. With a pair of neon orange stilettoes and dewy makeup, the actor is looking like a boss lady. Even Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh also commented on Day 2 pictures calling her Bawse. The actor leaves no stone unturned to conquer the heart of her fans with her talent and skill. Starting from her on-screen presence to her ravishing social media clicks, the actor always manages to fulfil the expectations of her fans.

Talking about her work front, the actor is currently shooting for her upcoming film Chhapaak which is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. In the film, Deepika Padukone will portray the role of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Meghna first chose Rajkummar Rao to appear opposite Deepika in the film but due to his ongoing commitments, the actor denied and Vikrant Massey was chosen for his role.

Reports also revealed that Deepika will also appear in Ranveer Singh’s next film 83 which is a sports drama film which will hit the screens next year in April. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and is one of the highly-anticipated films.

